Another large-item disposal weekend scheduled

This Friday and Saturday will mark the fourth free disposal weekend of the year for Anniston residents. The event allows residents to discard large trash items such as old couches.
Large roll-off dumpsters will be available (Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) in each city ward for residents to dispose of their refuse located at:
WARD 1 — Pelham Park Parking Lot
Address: 349 Cave Road
Directions: https://bit.ly/3wvZDEh
WARD 2 — Carver Community Center Parking Lot
Address: 720 W. 14th St.
Directions: https://bit.ly/3543I7g
WARD 3 — South Highland Community Center Parking Lot
Address: 229 Allen Avenue
Directions: https://bit.ly/36DTsDd
WARD 4 — Norwood Hodges Community Center Parking Lot
Address: 3125 Spring Valley Road
Directions: https://bit.ly/3qunznw
To get questions answered about what’s accepted in these dumping bins, contact Anniston public works at 256-231-7742, ext. 272, or read the city’s debris policy at: www.annistonal.gov/public-works
Items not permitted include:
— Hazardous waste of any kind (i.e. batteries, corrosives)
— Paint
— Electronics
— Tires
— Freon appliances (i.e. refrigerators, freezers)
The next free disposal days will be Aug. 18-19.
For the city of Anniston’s brush pickup schedule please go to:
https://www.annistonal.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/2023-Brush-Pickup_Map-Calendar_Final-Letter.pdf