Anniston youth baseball team splits a double-header with Munford

Anniston youth baseball 12-and-under team split a double-header with Munford Monday night at Anniston Parks and Recreation field D at McClellan.
Anniston won the first game 6-5 — a game that went into extra innings — and Munford won the second game 5-3.
During the first game Cam Williams crossed home plate with a smile as he scored the winning run after being batted in by teammate Marcel Spinks Jr.
After the night of baseball was over Anniston improved its overall record to 6-2.
Two-year head coach Trevekio Roberts was optimistic about his team before the games.
“This team is a growing team, it’s actually got a variety of guys that’s been playing for awhile. Leading the team is our stud Marcel Spinks Jr. [who] pretty much does a lot for us — hits home runs, he actually just pitched a no hitter last game against Ohatchee, he has two home runs on the season,” Roberts said.
Roberts had nothing but compliments for all of his team.
“We just have a lot of Anniston guys that pretty much come together, play together as a team, learning the game each and every week that we come out, we have a lot of good talent on this team,” Roberts said.
After Monday’s games, Roberts said, there are about 6 or 7 games left in the season before the subregional All-Star games start, followed by the state playoffs.
Tre Pruitt was at the game to watch his son, King, play and had nothing but praise for the boys.
“They’re real versatile, athletic, overall they’re pretty good kids, they’re doing good out here so far,” Pruitt said, adding that his son loves baseball.
Roberts' brother Denzel Roberts helps coach the team.
“I pretty much help and assist, I work with the infield guys, I try to teach them how the game is taught with high schoolers, like once the pitch has been thrown you need to take a step forward so you’ll be ready once that ball comes off that bat,” he said.
Denzel said the lone loss (before the games with Munford) was against Oxford.
“That loss that came from Oxford really put them on their feet and they’ve just been rolling ever since then,” he said.
Banter filled the stadium during the game as fans and coaches gave verbal instructions and comments.
A Munford coach yelled out to one of his players at bat, “You better hit it like you’re mad at your daddy or something.”
After the first game Roberts and the team pose for a group photo. He was pleased with the boys’ efforts.
“I felt like we hit the ball pretty well than we have been in the past, we played good defense, my pitcher Cam Williams, did a good job up there on the pitcher's mound, he did a tremendous job striking some people out, especially in the last two extra innings that we had to play,” Roberts said.
“We finished the game with a good hit by Marcel Spinks Jr. to get Cam Williams in on a run. I feel like we did good today as far as hitting the ball and especially good on defense,” Roberts said.
The 12-and-under team will play Thursday night as they take on Oxford Faith Christian at 5:30 at McClellan. The Anniston 10-and-under team will play Jacksonville at 7 p.m., also at McClellan.