Anniston to open warming station Sunday as cold front moves in

Carver Center Warming Station

Some people take advantage of the warmth and hospitality by staying the night at the Carver Center Warming Station in Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

Anniston officials will open Carver Community Center as a warming station Sunday afternoon through Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the area. 

Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-30s Sunday night and into the mid-20s on the three following nights, said National Weather Service forecaster Holly Allen, who works in the weather service’s Calera office. 

The cold front will push rain showers ahead of it, Allen said, leading to a rainy Saturday. The timing won’t be right for the rain to turn into snow or sleet. 

“There’s no concern about winter precipitation,” she said. 

The Anniston warming station will open at 5 p.m. Sunday and close at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to an announcement from the city. 

Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.

