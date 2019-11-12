Anniston’s city government will open the Carver Community Center as a warming station tonight, following forecasts that show temperatures dropping well below freezing.
“It will be open from 5 p.m. tonight to 8 in the morning,” Mayor Jack Draper said.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday predicted temperatures falling to 22 degrees overnight. The city regularly opens warming stations on particularly cold nights to serve people who don’t have shelter.
Draper said a meal will be available to guests at the center tonight and in the morning.
The Carver Center is at 720 W. 14th St.