Anniston to host veterans well-being event

The partners of Alabama’s Challenge, a veterans’ support group, and the city of Anniston will host a well-being town hall and resource fair for vets at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at the Anniston City Meeting Center, 1615 Noble Street.
The two-part event is inspired by a statewide effort called Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF), which aims to combat the continuing stigma veterans face regarding treatment for mental illness.
Recently released data shows 143 veterans in Alabama died by suicide in 2021, which is a rate higher than the national veteran average and significantly higher than the national civilian average.
State Board of Veterans Affairs member and local veterans advocate Ken Rollins said it has been a few years since an event like this has been held in Anniston, but they are a weekly occurrence around the state.
“It will have all of the Veterans Service officers sitting at tables giving out information and answering questions regarding benefits for both the veterans and their families that the veteran may have already earned,” Rollins said. “This is a ‘one-stop’ for mental, medical, all potential benefits, and employment.”
He added it is hoped the help and guidance offered at the event can fill the void some veterans feel when they leave the service.
“There are 24 veteran suicides every day in Alabama alone,” Rollins said. “They come home and start to believe everyone is better off without them. They come out of the service very fragile. A lot of them do not realize what they are eligible for.”
“When someone is running and ducking for their life, they come home to the community and worry about paying the power bill. They feel like they are not worth much,” Rollins said. “Some of the notes left behind reflect their feelings that their families would be better off without them.”
Rollins said the town hall is designed to offer both help and hope to all veterans.
The town hall will feature an opportunity for veterans and the community to hear from a host of federal, state, and local resources while learning more about the 988-crisis line, Veterans Affairs programs and health care, QPR (question, persuade, refer) suicide prevention training and more.
Veterans, service members, loved ones and area residents will also have an opportunity to ask questions of the panelists and have one-on-one conversations with service providers.
Veterans attending the resource fair can meet with Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs service officers to apply for VA benefits, file for VA compensation and pension claims, access health care services and learn about additional veterans-related programs. The partners of Alabama’s Challenge are also collaborating with the Alabama Department of Labor to have 20 employers on site to address employment assistance.
More information about Alabama’s Challenge and veterans well-being resources can be accessed by visiting the website vetsforhope.com.