Anniston Star wins four more APA awards

The Anniston Star won four more awards, three of them first place, in the Alabama Press Association’s annual media awards.
The four awards come on the tail of 11 others announced earlier this year. Newly announced nods include first place in Best Local News Coverage, first place in Best Sports Coverage and second place for Best Newspaper Website.
A new category this year, the Community COVID Award, recognized service during the coronavirus pandemic. Members of The Anniston Star’s staff discovered a plan to quarantine infected cruise ship passengers at the Center for Domestic Preparedness at McClellan, a decision made without any warning or discussion with local leaders. The Star also published its COVID-19-related articles for free online throughout the pandemic.