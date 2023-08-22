Anniston Star journalist who chronicled many lives around Calhoun County dies at 86

Even though he didn’t chase recognition, Basil Penny wrote newspaper articles that earned it, as evidenced by the many journalism awards and stories framed on the walls of his Piedmont home.
Any conversation with friends and colleagues would reveal the same. Over the course of 43 years, Penny rose in the field of journalism by bringing many co-workers alongside him.
The longtime writer and editor at The Anniston Star died last Thursday at 86.
“He went from working in the circulation department — almost as a paper carrier — to becoming an associate editor,” said Michele Williams, his daughter. “He was unassuming, and I know he was proud of his accomplishments, but he would not have wanted lots of recognition.”
After retirement, Penny compiled two books, “A Penny’s Worth” of his best and favorite articles.
Anniston Star chairman and publisher Josephine Ayers said Penny was beloved.
“Basil has been missed ever since he left The Star,” she said.
One journalist Penny influenced was Jacksonville resident Rick Bragg, who rose from being a young college student writing at The Jacksonville News to a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and famed author. His non-fiction books and other works have made Bragg a best-selling author nationwide.
“When you first went up to the newsroom at The Star,” said Bragg, recalling his early years there, “you were surrounded by Ivy League kids, and I’m talking 30 to 40 years ago. This could be intimidating, but Basil told me over and over not to let that bother me. He said I could do some things pretty well, and he would encourage me. When I did write something that wasn’t too awful, he would tell me I had done a good job.”
Bragg and Penny had in common that both were from the rural areas of northern Calhoun County and shared a passion for writing.
“He told me once — and I’ll never forget it — that we didn’t have a lot of jelly on us, that we were plain old biscuits, and he said that with a grin,” Bragg said. “If I sat here for a week, I could not think of a bad thing to say about Basil.”
Penny was known for capturing the essence of Calhoun County residents and Alabamians from other nearby areas, people whose stories ranged from humble to astounding.
One such story was about a family’s small rural farm in transition to modern times, and another was about the famous traveling Goat Man of Alabama.
Penny’s granddaughter, Nicole Penny, talked about one of her grandfather’s favorite stories.
“The first story in his second book is entitled “Colby,” and he always said it still brought him to tears.”
Nicole said the boy, age 4, had been in a car struck during the Goshen tornado of 1994. He received a grave head injury and was told he’d likely never fully recover. However, Penny wrote how inspirational his recovery was and that eight of the child’s family members became followers of God because of the seeming miracle that had happened.
“That story made my grandfather so happy,” Nicole said.
Penny was known far and wide for his love of gospel music, as expressed through his musical talent at the piano.
Recently, Nicole, too, made her grandparents proud. She graduated with a doctorate degree in physical therapy and was a caregiver to her grandparents during their final days.
Penny’s Anniston Star articles were often illustrated by the work of award-winning Star photojournalist Ken Elkins. Another of his buddies, both at work and in retirement, was columnist and senior editor George Smith.
“I think theirs was a true friendship,” said Agnes Smith, George’s widow. “They had been together a long time and respected each other’s opinions. After they retired, they occasionally had lunch together before Basil couldn’t travel much, and then George would go to Piedmont and visit him.”
Penny’s wife, Mary Ann, died Aug. 3. The two had been married 63 years and family members said they enjoyed their retirement years together. They gardened and liked watching Alabama football games. They were close to their two children, Michele and Trent, and their families. Michele had lived away from the area for many years and had moved with her military husband to faraway places her parents enjoyed visiting, including Alaska.
Before Trent’s death in February of 2022, he had worked as an award-winning Star photographer himself, which made his parents proud. After caring for Trent through his lengthy illness, Mary Ann grew even more diligent about carrying for her husband, according to Williams.
“After Mother died, I went home from the hospital the next morning and told Daddy she was gone. He said, ‘I’m envious, and she’s lucky.’ I realize what great parents I have had, and I will cherish their memories.”