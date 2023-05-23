Anniston semi-pro hoops team seeks participation

An Anniston-based semi-professional basketball team is being organized and needs players and coaches.
The Anniston Parks and Recreation Department is organizing the 15-member men’s team that will compete in the Peach Basket Club System, according to a city of Anniston news release.
A player combine — for men 21 years and older — will be held June 10 at the Anniston Aquatic & Fitness Center Gymnasium (130 Summerall Gate Road) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A combine is an opportunity for athletes to showcase their qualifications through a series of drills, measurements, and other activities.
Those planning to attend the combine need to register and pay a $25 registration fee at this link: https://annistonballclub.square.site
Those interested in the head coach position can apply at: www.annistonal.gov/anniston-basketball-club
Coaches and players will be under the direction of the Club Manager, La’Ray Williams. During the first year, the coaching staff and players will be voluntary; however, once revenue generation begins through league play, subsequent years will plan to have coaches and players hired and paid through the Peach Basket Club System.
League play will run from July-September. The season will consist of 16 games, eight home games and eight away games. The Final Four playoffs will take place in Anniston from October 13, 2023, to October 15, 2023.
Anniston’s club will compete against the league’s current, Georgia-based clubs. Plans are in place to further expand the league in Alabama. Those interested in playing or sponsoring this team may obtain more information by contacting La’Ray Williams at lwilliams@annistonal.gov, or Darren Spruill at dspruill@annistonal.gov.