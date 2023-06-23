Anniston’s Heritage Festival a link to old celebrations

A favorite way to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday is through public festivals that bring Black communities together to celebrate freedom and their integrated place in society at large.
In 2021 President Joe Biden signed a bill to make Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday to mark the day in 1865 the last slaves of the Confcderacy, who were living in Texas, were told the Civil War was over and they were free.
Today, June 24, the city of Anniston will hold its own Heritage Festival at Zinn Park and music will play a major part; headliner will be the multi-platinum R&B group Silk.
For decades the African American community has used music in the furtherance of endurance and reform. During slavery, they had sung “old negro spirituals” that spoke of their great escape. In the ’60s, many artists spoke on the civil rights movement — for example, there was Marvin Gaye’s song, What’s Going On. In the 1980s the rap group NWA, spoke out against police brutality and in the ’90s the group TLC helped raise awareness on safe sex practices.
Many Anniston-area artists, producers and writers feel that music always helps bridge the gap and celebrate the freedom of those that paved the way them.
“Juneteenth is a designated day to people who were in bondage and the people now who are a representation of the things they went through,” freelance songwriter DeAngelo McDonald said.
In regards to African Americans' use of music, he said that it “gives us an outlet and a way to express ourselves.” He said that growing up he was never fully able to express himself the way he wanted, so he turned to writing as a release.
“Write your feelings out in a song or even a poem, it helps you to know that you are not alone,” McDonald said.
“Music brings the African American community together and for years it was how we communicated and expressed ourselves to the world,” singer and songwriter Levi Thompson said.
He said that Juneteenth to him is “the beginning of new.”
“It started a whole new world for African Americans. This is the moment everything changed for us. We went from slaves to freedom, from owned to owners and from having nothing to being able to conquer anything,” Thompson said.
“Music gives us a way to express ourselves because we often struggle to get our points across without being deemed aggressive,” singing artist Janiya Austrie said.
She said she loves when we are able to pair our thoughts with a rhythm and flow to the music.
“I use to be in the Legacy Club and we learned the Black National Anthem and that song reminds me of the freedom that I have now,” Austrie said.
She said that Juneteenth means freedom and liberation from the chains and shackles that once had “us bound.”
“Juneteenth is a celebration of our people coming together and remembering historical figures and fellowshipping,” recording artist Remedi said.
She said she chose her name based on older people talking about “home remedies” being good for people when they are ill. She said this is based on the fact that she makes music to uplift people and motivate them as well.
“Music is so influential to black culture and it can get deep because of our history,” she said. “It can be impactful for so many listeners and when you have an artist like myself who wants to make a change, you cannot help but think about the sacrifice of those before us.”
Remedi has music available for download on all streaming platforms. She also said that she was going to perform at the Heritage Festival, but she will be in Los Angeles performing at the 2023 BET Awards.
One of the groups taking the stage will be Young Anointed Voices of Christ (YAVOC). The local group’s founder and songwriter Roderick Hayes said that “music will always be a part of black culture.”
“Music is really what brought our ancestors through, even though they did not have any instruments while they were in the fields, they had the instrument of their voice,” he said.
He said they used music as a way to bring peace into a situation where they were treated like garbage.
“One thing they did was sing praises to God in spite of,” Hayes said.
He said that Juneteenth is a time of celebration and anytime that someone is freed from something, it deserves to be celebrated.
Hayes said he is very inspired by old negro spirituals. He made emphasis on “Wade in the Water.” The group will take the stage at the Heritage Festival at 3 p.m.
The Heritage Festival today will feature live entertainment, food vendors, games for the children, and more. The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. and Silk will take the stage at 9:30 p.m.
Patrons are invited to bring their lawn chairs but leave grills, generators and pets at home.