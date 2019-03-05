The Carver Community Center in Anniston opened Monday night as a warming center and will be open until Thursday morning, city officials said Tuesday.
When temperatures drop below freezing, the city opens the center, located at 720 W. 14th St. in Anniston, as a place to stay warm overnight.
The National Weather Service office in Calera placed much of the central part of the state under a freeze warning this week. Temperatures in Anniston were forecast to reach the low 20s Tuesday night for the second night in a row.
The warming center opened Monday night, Parks and Recreation Director Steven Folks said on Tuesday.
“It will be opened until Thursday morning at 7 a.m.,” he said. “That’s when the freeze will be over.”
Folks said the center can sleep as many as 20 at a time and is open to all. The center does accept donations in order to keep host the warming center during cold periods.