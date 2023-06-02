Anniston receives civil rights history grant

The city of Anniston has received $74,800 from the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Program.
The African American Civil Rights Grant Program helps document, interpret and preserve images and stories related to the African American struggle to gain equal rights as citizens, according to a press release issued this week by the city.
The grants are funded by the Historic Preservation Fund and administered by the National Park Service; they fund a range of planning, research projects for historic sites including documentation, interpretation, education, architectural services and repairs.
Toby Bennington, city of Anniston planning and economic development director, said the grant provides the city with the opportunity to provide further awareness and education of the Civil Rights Trail that snakes through various parts of Anniston.
“By partnering with the National Park Service, the city of Anniston and its Main Street program will work to evolve our trail through the development of story mapping, a chronicle of historic events and sites through pictures and oral descriptions,” Bennington said.
To learn more about Anniston’s Civil Rights Trail visit: www.annistonal.gov/civil-rights-trail