Anniston-Oxford road race set for Sept. 9

The third annual Rivalry Run 5K between Anniston and Oxford is set for Saturday, Sept. 9.
Co-sponsored by Historic Main Street Anniston and Historic Main Street Oxford, this year’s run will begin at Noble Street Park in Anniston, with the finish line stretching across Oxford’s Main Street at Simmons Park.
Runners will make their way down Noble Street and south along Front Street escorted by both Anniston and Oxford police for the 3-plus mile route.
Registration for the run, which last year attracted 11 runners, will begin at 7 a.m. the day of the race at Anniston’s newly established park located at the corner of 11th and Noble. The race begins at 8 a.m.
The first run, in 2021, drew 50 participants, but the frigid November temperatures last year proved to freeze out many potential participants, so both Main Street organizations decided to hold the race earlier in September in the hope of encountering friendlier weather.
The awards ceremony will be held at Simmons Park at approximately 9:30 a.m.
The city of Oxford will be providing shuttle service back to Anniston beginning at 9:45 a.m.