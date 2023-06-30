Anniston native produces films on Black history

Few doubt the influence of caring teachers. Theo Moore II, a Anniston native who was raised by his late mother, Marilyn, credits two teachers who directed him beyond the distractions and temptations many young men face.
Anniston High School coach Eddie Bullock and a retired history teacher, the Rev. Charles Gregory, helped Moore see the benefits of self-discipline, a higher education and the inspiration he needed to find his purpose.
Currently, Moore is the founding executive director of Hiztorical Vision Productions, a nonprofit based in Opelika. It creates documentaries that inform its viewers about the history of the Black experience.
In 2022 Moore took his career to another level by creating the “Theo the Historian” consulting business that encourages people to preserve their history. He helps them find, research, write and film their stories. In addition, Moore is the former African American Heritage coordinator for the Alabama Historical Commission, which provides resources for communities to their preservation efforts.
“As I grew up, I wanted to know what had happened to create the situations and experiences among African Americans like me,” Moore said. “In my career, I don’t want to do victim stories, though. I want to highlight entrepreneurship and leadership and tell others what is happening to help their community.
Not only were the two teachers influential in Moore’s life, but one of his late father’s brothers, Charles Moore, and his mother, Marilyn, taught him life lessons, such as the importance of hard work, service to others and how he fit into the world.
“Mother was a certified nursing assistant and worked at the nursing facilities in Anniston and Oxford,” Moore said. “She gave me a front-row seat to see how to make decisions about meeting her three kids’ basic needs.”
Moore has an older sister, LaShonda, and a younger sister, Quinesha Meadows.
After graduating from AHS, and with dreams of playing football in the NFL, Moore decided to go to Troy State University because he had once watched its team play and was impressed. He applied to the university, was accepted and thrilled to be the first person in his family not only to go to college, but also the first to finish high school.
At Troy State, Moore decided that, rather than play football, he would focus on his studies. He changed his major to history — thanks to Gregory’s influence — took a job as a meat cutter at a grocery store deli. He paid his own way to earn a bachelor’s degree in history and, afterward, a master’s degree there in post-secondary education with a concentration in history.
He began to teach at various high schools throughout Alabama, but despite good reviews from his students and other teachers, he received a pink slip at the end of each year.
“I had learned from others to pour myself into my classroom, and I was devastated,” Moore said. “I figured it was time to leave the field of education.”
Moore decided to turn his desire into sharing the love of history with others through the art of filmmaking. There, he found his passion. He taught himself, through research and taking on small projects, the skill of filmmaking and now, with three award-winning films behind him, and through his work in the field of historical preservation, he has discovered, ironically, that he is still an educator.
The first documentary he produced is “Crown the County of Lowndes,” which won the Best Historical Documentary Award from the Georgia Documentary Film Festival in Atlanta, and it was selected for viewing at three other film festivals. His second documentary is “Hobson City: From Peril to Promise, Alabama First Black Municipality,” which won the Best Documentary Short at the Lanett City Film Festival. It was viewed at two other film festivals; and “Afrikan by Way of America,” which won the Best Documentary Short by the Southern Film Festival. It was selected for viewing by more than 10 festivals.
Now, he shares his Opelika home with his wife, Jocelyn, his children, Kamyn, eight months, Theo III, four and Journey, a seven-year-old. Many members of Moore’s extended family live in Hobson City and Anniston.
Moore hopes, through his association with PBS, he will be able to begin broadcasting his documentaries nationwide.
Moore’s former teacher, his “Mr. Gregory,” said he remembers well how inquisitive his student was in high school.
“I often share the life lessons I know with teens who are often dismissive and only want to fit in with a crowd,” Gregory said. “As his teacher, I noticed an inquisitive look on Theo’s face, and he would come to me and ask me questions. I tried to share even more things with him.”
To view Moore’s documentaries, visit www.hiztoricalvp.org. Contact Mooreat: theo@hiztoricalvp.org.