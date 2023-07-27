Anniston investigator loses home to fire

Area residents have rallied around an Anniston police investigator after a fire demolished his family home and claimed the lives of his two dogs.
Around 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Chris Cunningham was out shopping with his family for clothes and supplies for the upcoming school year when he got a call from his neighbor saying that smoke was seen coming from his house.
Cunningham tried to access the security cameras at his home on a mobile app to see if he could see anything.
“I tried to log in, and it wouldn’t connect,” Cunningham said.
It was at this point that he knew something was truly wrong. Shortly after, an officer from the department in that area called him and told him that he needed to get home.
“He knows me from work. He saw my work car in the yard, and he asked me if I was near the house or if I was in town,” Cunningham said. “He wouldn’t give me the details. He just told me to come to the house.”
Cunningham said that when he arrived, he didn’t see his two family dogs running around the property, and fire was heavily involved in the area of the house where the pets had stayed.
“I thought, if they aren’t out running around then you know, it can’t be good,” Cunningham said.
The dogs perished in the fire, which Cunningham said was the most difficult part.
“This is the first time that we have ever experienced anything even remotely close to this,” he said
Cunningham, his wife and their four children had only left the house less than two hours prior to the first 911 call at 12:50. Fire reports label the wreckage a total loss — nothing at all is salvageable, according to Cunningham.
“It’s a tragedy but it’s like one that you can’t explain. I’ve never lost anything to a fire. I tell everybody, it’s crazy. You leave home with everything and you come back an hour or so later and everything’s gone,” Cunningham continued.
Cunningham’s fellow law enforcement officers and many others in the community have banded together to lift him up in his time of need.
Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said that not just the Anniston Police Department, but several other agencies in the area, His Hands and Feet Ministries, Toys Under the Rainbow from Rainbow City, First United Methodist church and private citizens have given monetary donations or brought clothing to the station in support of Cunningham’s family. Bowles said even Walmart has offered to help.
“We’re just trying to help him get them back on their feet, because think about it, you come home and your entire family has lost everything that you’ve been working for,” Bowles said.
“A week before school and they have no clothes, no personal items, everything that they’ve known is gone,” Bowles continued. “So we’re just trying to make this as normal as we can, especially for the kids.”
There was no structural damage to the neighboring homes, but Bowles said Cunningham’s department vehicle — which was on the property at the time of the fire — was slightly damaged from the flames. However, the vehicle is salvageable.
Bowles gave his heartfelt thanks to everyone who has donated or reached out to the Cunninghams in support. Cunningham himself called the outpouring of love “mind blowing.”
“I didn’t think Sunday morning that I was going to wake up to what I had. The support, the phone calls from people I don’t know. It’s crazy,” Cunningham said.
He said all of the support of Anniston police, and Capt. Allen George with the 7th Judicial Major Crimes Unit has been “nothing but a blessing.”
Cunningham also spoke of what the experience was like as a police investigator to be on the other side of a major tragedy.
“Being an investigator, we’re always the one that responds when it’s somebody’s worst day. It’s different being on this side of it,” Cunningham said. “How do I process it? It’s rough.”
Cunningham said that it was something words can’t really describe. He said “being a man,” it’s hard to put one’s pride to the side and ask for help. He said he would normally just work through whatever he was going through until he got what he needed. However, the community has rallied together and said “sit back — we got you,” Cunningham said.
“It doesn’t matter, race, color, none of that, and these folks have went out of their way and given me a shoulder to lean on. It’s very powerful,” Cunningham said.
Those who would like to donate to the Cunningham family can do so through GoFundMe at gofund.me/c91dc28b or bringing donations to the Anniston Police Department at 174 West 13th Street in Anniston.