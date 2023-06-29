Anniston installs doggy refuse stations in city parks

Patrons of Anniston city parks may have seen new doggy bag stations installed along the walking trails and tracks in recent weeks.
“You spoke and we listened,” said Jackson Hodges, city of Anniston public relations director.
“New doggy bag stations have been installed at Zinn Park, Lagarde Park and the Hodges Community Center,” Hodges said.
Anniston Councilwoman Millie Harris said Thursday that most progressive cities have accommodations for dog walkers to clean up their pets’ poop.
“They do all kinds of things to encourage people to get out with their pets and to get exercise and walk them, it’s good for the person and good for the pet, for both of them, it is a healthy lifestyle,” Harris said.
Harris said that unfortunately a few people have not been responsible with their pets.
“When I say a few, probably very few, when I say that, they let them poop on the trail which is really unsanitary and one incident, I understand that someone had a dog on a long leash and it went after someone. People have got to be responsible,” she said.
“I want Anniston to be a healthy, happy place to live,” Harris added.
Previously, signage let park-goers know dogs were not allowed on the trails. All of those signs have been removed, much to the delight of Harris who said that those signs presented a “very, very negative impression.”
“I’m glad that our Park and Recreation director Frazier Burroughs and City Manager (Steven Folks) acknowledge that and at the same time insist that people who bring their pets to walk be responsible,” Harris said.
Harris said dog walkers need to clean up after their pets and keep them on a short leash so they’ll be less likely to harm another dog or person.
“Those are two things that they need to make sure they do or they will ruin it for everyone,” she said.
“I do believe that most people are responsible, it’s just a very few who have violated the trust and rules,” Harris said.
According to city ordinance No. 16-0-2 section 4.36, it shall be the duty of every pet owner or person in charge of a pet to keep it restrained within city limits.
To learn more about this ordinance or others: tinyurl.com/5n7e6vfp
There were no dog walkers at Lagarde Park on Thursday afternoon, probably due to the excessive heat. The new dog station has been installed on the upper part of the walking track with explicit instructions of how to use the supplied plastic bags to dispose of dog waste in a special receptacle.