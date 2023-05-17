Anniston High senior accepted into rural health scholars program

Instead of relaxing this summer and getting ready for her upcoming senior year, Anniston High School student Alexis Turner will spend most of her vacation learning about her chosen profession, nursing and the medical field.

Turner was awarded a spot in five-week rural health scholars program from the College of Community Health Sciences Rural Programs at the University of Alabama.

On the advice of her health science teacher, Turner rolled the dice and applied for acceptance into the program, which is based at the UA campus in Tuscaloosa.

“My health teacher, Kasandra Smith, she’s the one that told me about the program, they usually send her a little invitation for any students that wants to do it and she usually never has somebody so I said, ‘OK, I’ll give it a shot,’ and so I applied for it and got accepted,” Turner said.

Turner applied to be in the program in February and the wait began.

“At first I thought it was a rejection letter so I was really nervous and I took a couple minutes, ‘OK, calm down read it,’ and so I read it and it said, ‘Congratulations you are accepted into the program,’ I was so happy, I couldn't believe it at first, I told my mom and she was excited,” Turner said.

Turner said she made her mind up in the 4th grade that she wanted to go into the health field and the program’s goals fall in line with her career goals.

“I want to go into nursing, so being a part of this program and being able to see the different stuff that nurses and doctors would do, it will help boost my career path and my knowledge going into my career,” she said.

“The program will be taking place in June. I’ll go through the program and I’ll be able to learn everything that I will need to learn and then further along, if I would like to take classes at the University of Alabama I’ll be able to and I’ll be one step further ahead,” Turner said.

Once she graduates and finishes her education she hopes to either be a travel nurse or a sonogram technician.

“I would love to go around to different countries, different states, to help different people, explore what it’s really like in different parts of the world besides Alabama,” she said.

Turner said she is looking forward to being on the UA campus.

“I will be practically a college student, I'll live in a dorm and have a roommate, I’ll have a meal plan, I will have to basically walk around campus to go to my classes like a normal college student would,” she said.

Turner said she toured the UA campus last summer and liked what she saw.

“I loved how collective it is but also how big it is and how many people that you’re able to interact with so like you can really never be by yourself on campus,” she said.

Anniston High School’s scholastic ambitions for its students helped put her in this position, she said.

“I feel like this is a place where you really can get a good education, because the teachers here are very thorough, they push you to do your hardest and that’s something I love about it,” she said.

Turner credits Smith along with other faculty for pushing her in the right direction.

“I would like to thank my health science teacher, she really put a big part in this as far as helping me through the whole entire process as well as my counselor,” Turner said, “I would just like to give a piece of advice to anybody who would love to go into the program, or who wants to go into the medical field, to not give up, make sure you stay on top of your work and your grades, and push through.”

Smith spoke favorably of Turner and her determination.

“Alexis is a very bright student and has one of the most pleasant dispositions that I have ever seen in a student. She works hard to do her school work and I am very thankful to have been her teacher and that she trusted me when I asked her to complete the application,” Smith said.