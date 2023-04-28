 Skip to main content
Anniston High School stages math, science exhibits for families

High school level math and science isn’t typically thought of as the basis for a family event, but Anniston High School transformed the subjects into a space full of exhibits Thursday evening.

Dr. Vanessa Sims, teacher and math department chairperson, said the event allowed families to come out and learn something about math and science in a multi-sensory experience. The colorful exhibits, which lined the open area next to the library, included science projects and posters detailing the function of the human body.

Sims said the event offered door prizes and free food.

“We have a partnership with everybody in the school for tonight,” she said.

“This is exciting, this is exciting, and all of the work they have done, the hard work they’ve put in, this is all handmade, these are projects that were made in math and science by the students,” Sims said.

A popular exhibit detailed human taste buds where students served up tasty treats to fellow students.

Entertainment was provided by local opera singer K. B. Solomon belting out familiar songs in his baritone bass voice.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.