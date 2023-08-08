Anniston gets approval for affordable housing initiatives

The city of Anniston announced Monday its HOME Investments Partnership American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) grant allocation plan has been approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
City officials called the approval “a milestone” in a press release, adding it is also “a significant step forward in the city's commitment to fostering affordable housing initiatives and supporting its local community.”
The approved grant allocation of $1,454,489 will fuel the development of a transformative project on Allen Avenue, encompassing the construction of 13 affordable housing units. It represents a strategic collaboration between the Anniston Housing Authority’s Housing Development Corporation and the city of Anniston.
“The city of Anniston's dedication to its community extends beyond brick and mortar,” the press release added. “Grant funding will also be channeled towards assisting the Community Enabler Developer Incorporated. This support will manifest as a comprehensive array of services, including monthly rental assistance, rental security deposits, and utility deposits. By offering these crucial resources, the city of Anniston aims to empower individuals and families, granting them a fresh start and preventing the dire cycle of homelessness.”
City of Anniston Community Development Coordinator, Alisa James, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaborative effort, stating, "This achievement represents a significant stride towards enhancing the quality of life for our residents. The city of Anniston is committed to not only building homes, but also building futures and fostering resilience within our community.”