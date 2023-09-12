Anniston free disposal days this weekend

The city of Anniston’s next free disposal days will take place this weekend on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.
Roll-off dumpsters will be located as follows and you may dispose of your items free of charge at any of the locations:
WARD 1 — Pelham Park Parking Lot, 349 Cave Road
WARD 2 — Carver Community Center Parking Lot, 720 W. 14th Street
WARD 3 — South Highland Community Center Parking Lot, 229 Allen Avenue
WARD 4 — Norwood Hodges Community Center Parking Lot, 3125 Spring Valley Road
If you are not sure which week is your street’s week for brush pickup, you can use the map at the website https://bit.ly/3MzvSdr which is color coded by each area’s brush pickup week.
For more information on disposal days or the brush pickup schedule, contact the Public Works Department at: 256-231-7742 weekdays from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.
If brush was not picked up in the week the street department was scheduled to visit, please report the missed pickup at: www.annistonal.gov/work-order-request-online-portal.