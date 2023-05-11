 Skip to main content
Anniston Farmers Market starts season May 13

The Anniston Downtown Farmer’s Market will begin its 2023 season by opening every Saturday from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. starting May 13 and continuing through Oct. 28.

The Farmer’s Market will be located outdoors at the site of the future Anniston City Market building located at 126 W. 11th Street.

When renovation work on the City Market building is completed, the Farmer’s Market will move indoors.

Growers interested in selling at the market can acquire permits at no charge through the County Extension Office which can be reached at (256) 237-6121.

For additional information, call (256) 624-7172 or email marketmanegerafm@yahoo.com

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.