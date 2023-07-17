Anniston cooling station open through Friday

Rising temperatures that are projected to peak towards the end of this week have led the city of Anniston to open a public cooling station at The Bridge at the Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble Street, will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham is forecasting daily highs through Friday in the low to mid 90s with evening temperatures in the low 70s.
There is a daily 20-30 percent chance of thundershowers, with the chances increasing to 50 percent on Friday.
Residents are also being advised shelter is also available through Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County, 1431 Gurnee Avenue, Anniston, from 9 am. to 2 p.m. through Thursday, as well as at The Right Place, 105 West 15th Street, Anniston from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. through Thursday.
This cooling station has been made possible by United Way of East Central Alabama, in partnership with the Anniston First United Methodist Church and His Hands and Feet Ministries.
To contact the cooling station, please call 256-848-7755. To contact Interfaith Ministries, please call 256-237-1472. To contact The Right Place, please call 256-238-6231.
For more information on other community resources, please contact United Way via their 24/7 helpline by dialing 2-1-1.