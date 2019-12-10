Anniston’s Christmas parade has been rescheduled to Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to avoid rainy weather tonight.

Thursday has been the city’s planned rain date through the year, Main Street Anniston director Reilly Johnson said Tuesday. City safety officials rescheduled the parade after conferring with the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, Johnson said.

“With precipitation levels between 70 and 90 percent during the time of the parade, we couldn’t in good conscience move forward tonight,” Johnson said. “We have so many young kids participate and we didn’t want them to be out in that kind of weather.”

The new time conflicts with the Oxford Christmas parade, which runs a half-hour earlier, at 6 p.m. Thursday.

National Weather Service radar images show a wide band of rain moving west to east across Alabama through Tuesday evening. Daniel Martin, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Calera station near Birmingham, said rain would last until around midnight in Calhoun County. Thursday should have only a 20 percent chance of rain, with chances reaching 70 percent Friday.

“If there’s anything on Thursday, it’ll be isolated,” Martin said.

No thunderstorms are expected, Martin said. He also noted that temperatures should stay too warm in Calhoun County and the surrounding areas for any snow or other wintry precipitation to make an appearance.

“Freezing temperatures will last just a short period of time” this week, he said. The weekend, meanwhile, should be dry.