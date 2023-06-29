Anniston Changers announce home improvement grants

The Anniston Changers have announced their fourth round of grant opportunities from the City of Anniston Fund.
The grants, for up to $2,500, are to be used for minor residential property repairs that correct a health or safety hazard.
The City of Anniston Fund was established with the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama and provides charitable grants and expenditures within the corporate city limits.
The Anniston Changers consist of volunteers who partner with community members and organizations to complete monthly service projects throughout Anniston. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for residents while unifying communities through their shared desire to see the city prosper.
The website link to the application is https://www.cfnea.org/receive/grants.
Once on the webpage, click the “down” arrow under “Anniston Changers” and then scroll down and click “APPLY HERE.” You will then need to make an online account with the Community Foundation to apply.
Individuals who meet the following requirements are eligible to apply for assistance, and all three requirements must be met: own a home within the corporate city limits; be either over 60, or mentally or physically disabled or low income; and application must be for residential property that the applicant owns and occupies as his or her primary residence.
Funding is available for residential property repairs that correct a minor health or safety hazard. Examples of work done in the past include wheelchair ramps, window replacement, minor roof patching, minor plumbing repairs and minor deck/awning repairs.
Applications are due by July 31, 2023, with a maximum allowable request for $2,500. If selected, the grantee is responsible for finding their own contractor(s). Incomplete applications will not be reviewed.
For more information contact Lethea Cortner, Scholarships and Grants coordinator, Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama, 1130 Quintard Avenue, Suite 100, Anniston, AL 36201. The telephone contact number is 256-231-5160, Ext 24 or she can be reached by email at lcortner@cfnea.org.