Anniston bridge players promote benefits of learning the game

An old card game played by a local club is looking for some new fans.
The Anniston Bridge Club meets on the first floor of the Jacksonville State University McClellan Center a few days a week and welcomes new members. A series of bridge lessons began in January, and a new series is planned for September. Members Linda Gunnoe and Donna Plummer taught the last set of lessons and will begin teaching a new class in September.
The Anniston Bridge Club, which is affiliated with the American Contract Bridge League, sets aside Mondays to teach newcomers the game.
Anne Phillips, a longtime member of the Anniston Bridge Club, said parents might take note of introducing a new activity to their children since playing will help them maintain their math skills through the summer. Once they learn to play, the younger set will be glad to learn that bridge can also be played online with another person or a computer.
The bridge club has existed for at least 50 years and has 30 current members. The club touts the benefits of playing. Members say it keeps the brain sharp, and allows them to meet new people and strengthens the bonds between players.
Members often start playing during their college days. Back then, Phillips played social or “party” bridge, and, in Anniston, many people play that type of bridge in their homes. It isn’t as regimented as contract duplicate bridge, which the local club plays.
Bridge is played with a standard deck of 52 cards. It’s similar to the game of rook, which uses a different kind of cards. Bridge is a more thoughtful game and requires players to study the rules when they begin.
Beginning bridge players usually meet eight to 12 times before they begin playing on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays at 11:15 a.m. or Saturdays at noon.
A longtime player is Don Kemp, a retired Anniston business owner, who said bridge is a game of skill, but luck helps. He serves as the Anniston club’s manager and has achieved the status of “Sapphire Life Master” with the American league.
“The game has been around a long time, and it is played all over the world,” he said. “The ACBL has tournaments in the United States and there are four every year that attract people from all countries.”
Recently, Phillips didn’t play but floated among the newest players, Lucile Bodenheimer, Cy Dempsey, Glenda Barker and Donna Houston. The other players present that day included Billy Blount, Linda Gunnoe, Donna Plummer and Shawn Curry.
After the game ended, members stood around talking for a bit, glad to be learning something new or getting more acquainted with each other before leaving, only to return another day to play.
Gunnoe said she is glad she has learned to play because one of her goals as a retiree is “to do a lot of things” and added, “I am a master gardener, and I hike, canoe, and read.”
One reason Houston joined the club is to stay sociable.
“Also, I want to keep my brain active,” she said.
Members of the Anniston Bridge Club pay an annual dues of about $30 to the American Contract Bridge League, and each local game played costs about $7.
Those interested in playing should call Don Kemp at 256-225-0003 or Linda Gunnoe at 256-343-2881.