Anniston announced cooling station schedules for the week

Due to the forecast of high temperatures that are projected to remain above 90 degrees for the rest of this week, the city of Anniston announced Tuesday four safe places that will offer shelter from the heat:
— Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County, 1431 Gurnee Avenue, will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Wednesday
— The Right Place, 105 W 15th Street, will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday
— The United Way Cooling Station at The Bridge, Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday.
The cooling location at The Bridge has been made possible by United Way of East Central Alabama, in partnership with the Anniston First United Methodist Church and His Hands and Feet Ministries.
For more information on other community resources, please contact the local United Way via their 24/7 helpline by dialing 2-1-1.