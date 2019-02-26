JACKSONVILLE — A year ago, Lex Hull transferred to Jacksonville State. She was coming from South Carolina, where she was a reserve catcher.
With South Carolina being a Southeastern Conference team that made the NCAA tournament, it seemed clear that with the starting catching job open, Hull would lock down the position for her remaining two years of eligibility.
It didn't turn out that way, as she lost the starting spot nearly halfway through the season to Ryann Luna. Hull did win constant praise from her coaches for how she handled the change.
"I fulfilled my role whatever they wanted me to do, whatever it was … whatever was best for the team," Hull said.
But, as she acknowledged recently, she's a competitor, and competitors want to get on the field. She said she "worked every day" in the off-season to earn more playing time.
"As a senior, I knew that I needed to step up for our team," Hull said. "I know last year, I didn't have the season I wanted to. I felt like I had to prove myself in everything I did. I just didn't play my game. This year, I have nothing to lose. Senior year — just go out and do it, just go out and have fun."
With Luna recovering from a shoulder injury, Hull has stepped back into the starting job and hardly seems like the same catcher. In a Sunday doubleheader against Southern Mississippi, she threw out the only runner who tried to steal, didn't allow a passed ball or a wild pitch, and went 3-for-7 at the plate.
Her JSU coach, Jana McGinnis, said that most importantly, when there is a runner on third base, the Gamecocks' coaches have no hesitation in allowing their pitchers to throw whatever they need to throw. They believe Hull will block anything thrown, as "she's playing with confidence."
"We asked her to be a better blocker and to throw runners out," McGinnis said. "Her arm is respected. It's on scouting reports. Her blocking is very good. I don't fear throwing a certain pitch with a runner on third."
Hull no longer is trying to carry the weight of expectations on her back. Instead of being uptight and anxious, she's loose and assertive.
"She put a lot of pressure on herself coming in," McGinnis said. "She was transferring in from an SEC school. Everybody thinks, 'Oh, she's going to be the stud.' I think she tried to be more than she was."
A slow start both offensively and defensively just added to the pressure.
"She wanted instant productivity," McGinnis said. "When she struggled offensively, that carried over to defense. She got uptight and got down on herself. It was a snowball of negativity. It was hard to slow that down, and it took her out of her game."
The numbers help show the change. She has thrown out 23.5 percent of runners this year, while that stat was 17 percent last year.
At the plate, she's been better, too. She batted .147 last year with a pair of doubles and no home runs in 75 at-bats. This year, she's up to .303 in 33 at-bats with two doubles and three home runs.
Maybe her most valuable contribution has been building a solid relationship with the JSU pitchers. There are two seniors in Faith Sims and Kirsten Titus and a junior in Alexus Jimmerson, but there are two sophomores (Nicole Rodriguez and Reagan Watkins) and a trio of freshmen (Hannah Brown, Lexi Androlevich and Macy Bearden). Hull even rooms with Androlevich.
"I'm there for them on their best day and their worst day," Hull said. "That never changes. We have a very good relationship outside of softball. It's a lot more than they're my pitchers, they're my sisters, off the field, too."
Her work has been noticed among her teammates.
"She's worked hard in the off-season," said fellow senior Taylor Beshears. "She's done what she needed to do to get that job done. She knew she wanted to play that position, and she got it. She deserves to be back there. I feel very confident with her behind the plate."