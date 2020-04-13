All-JSU: Who are the Gamecocks' best women's basketball players since joining the OVC?

Shanika Freeman's legacy at Jacksonville State is secure.
Since JSU moved from Division II to I in 1995, Freeman leads more school statistical categories in women's basketball than she doesn't. There's no doubt she is the Gamecocks' premier women's Division I player.
Freeman doesn't need The Anniston Star to add to her pile of superlatives, but we're doing it anyway.
We've been picking All-JSU teams since the school entered the Ohio Valley Conference in time for the 2003-04 academic year, and Freeman headlines our women's basketball list as the most valuable player.
She spent only two of her four JSU years in the OVC. She played 2002 and '03 when JSU was in the Atlantic Sun Conference. As a sophomore, she was the A-Sun player of the year.
In the OVC, she was an elite performer, too, as she made first-team all-conference as a junior and senior. She led her team in points, rebounds and steals both years. She even led in assists as a junior.
She is JSU's Division I leader in points (1,954), rebounds (1,010), steals (185), free throws made (520) and free throws attempted (699).
All-time, she trails only Dana Bright in points and the two free throw categories and Tracy Linton in rebounds.
With Freeman leading the way, JSU had winning records in the OVC in 2004 and '05. The Gamecocks didn't manage that again until Rick Pietri became head coach and three of his teams have done it in the past six seasons.
If not for Freeman, our choice for most valuable player would've been Candace Morton, whose 1,305 career points are second in JSU's Division I history. She was part of the 2013 team that won only one game, but with her leadership, JSU won 19 her senior year in 2015.
For the best JSU women's basketball team in OVC competition, we're picking the 2018 team. The Gamecocks won 19 games, won a school-record 12 games in the OVC and advanced to the league tournament semifinals.
Morton's 2015 team is second, while Freeman's 2004 team, which won 18 games, is third.
As for who made All-JSU first, second or third team, we tried to consider a variety of accomplishments. If you were named All-OVC, OVC Player of the Year, OVC tournament most valuable player or led the team in a single season in points, rebounds, assists or minutes, you were eligible to be included. We also considered you if you won the JSU athletics department's Eagle Owl Award for athletics and academic accomplishment.
If you don't have at least one of those things on your resume, you weren't considered. Making all-newcomer, all-freshman or all-OVC tournament doesn't qualify you.
As you might imagine, some good players fell through the cracks. For women's basketball, we would've loved to include Tasha Magruder, an inside ace in 2016-18. She didn't meet any of the all-conference or statistical qualifications.
Here is The Star's all-OVC JSU team, with what year each player made All-OVC or led the team in any of the statistical categories we used:
First team
Shanika Freeman (2004, first team; 2005, first team; 2004, points; 2004, rebounds; 2004, assists; 2004, minutes; 2005, points; 2005, rebounds)
Candace Morton (2014, second team; 2015, second team; 2012, assists; 2014, points; 2014 minutes; 2015, points)
Rebecca Haynes (2006, first team; 2005, assists; 2005, minutes; 2006, points; 2006, rebounds; 2006, minutes)
Destany McLin (2015, second team; 2014 minutes; 2015, rebounds)
Rayven Pearson (2019, first team; 2018, rebounds; 2019, rebounds)
Team: 2018 (19-12 overall, 12-6 OVC; OVC tourney semifinals)
Second team
Briana Benson (2016, points; 2017, points)
Destiney Elliott (2020, first team; 2019, points; 2019, minutes; 2020, points)
Jolie Efezokhae (2007, rebounds; 2008, points; 2008, minutes; 2009, points; 2009, rebounds; 2009, minutes)
Danielle Beneby (2008, assists; 2009, assists; 2011, rebounds; 2011 assists; 2011, minutes)
Tyler Phelion (2016, rebounds; 2017, rebounds; 2019, points)
Team: 2015, (19-10 overall, 10-6 OVC; OVC tourney first round)
Third team
Taylor Hawks (2020, second team; 2018, assists; 2019, assists; 2020, assists)
Brittany Wiley (2010, points; 2010, rebounds; 2011, points)
Miranda Cantrell (2013, points; 2013, rebounds; 2013, minutes; 2014, rebounds)
Lacey Buchanon (2017, assists; 2017, minutes)
Courtney Slaughter (2007, points; 2007, minutes)
Team: 2004 (18-10 overall, 11-5 OVC; OVC tourney first round)
Honorable mention
LaTonya McKinney (2006, assists; 2007, assists)
Cierra Duhart (2008, rebounds)
Karisma Boykin (2010, assists; 2010, minutes)
Briana Morrow (2012, points)
Danielle Vaughn (2012, rebounds)
Destiny Lane (2012, minutes)
Dashauna Truss (2013, assists)
Kelly Naughton (2014, assists)
Destiny James (2015, assists; 2016, assists)
Courtney Strain (2016, minutes)
Gretchen Morrison (2018, minutes)
Chloe Long (2020, rebounds; 2020, minutes)