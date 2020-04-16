All-JSU: Who are the Gamecocks' best volleyball players since joining the OVC?

Picking a most valuable volleyball player since Jacksonville State joined the Ohio Valley Conference might've been our easiest job since we started doing these All-JSU teams.
JSU entered the OVC in time for the 2003 volleyball season, and since then, one player dominated the league like no other Gamecock: Abbey Breit.
During her college career in 2004-07, she took home just about every honor a JSU volleyball player could take.
She was four-time All-OVC — first team all four times, naturally. She was the OVC Player of the Year as a sophomore, junior and senior. JSU has had a player named to the American Volleyball Coaches All-America team four times in school history — three were Breit during her final three seasons.
In the last 20 years, an OVC volleyball player has been named the league's female athlete of the year — Breit won it twice. She helped JSU win the 2005 and '06 OVC tournament championships and the league's 2006 and '07 regular-season titles.
She topped off her JSU volleyball days in 2008 by winning the Eagle Owl Award, which honors athletics accomplishment, academic performance and community service.
So, who would've won it if not for Breit?
When you look over our All-JSU first team, everybody on it received consideration. You could make a case for any of them as a standout among standouts.
Emily Withers was first-team All-OVC in 2006 and OVC tournament MVP. She led the team in assists for four straight years and set a school record for assists per game as a senior.
Christina Cary was OVC Player of the Year in 2003. Lexie Libs was first-team All-OVC in 2018 and '19 and provided a catalyst for the Gamecocks' 2019 OVC championship team.
Caitlin Vorbeck was picked first team twice and was the 2009 OVC tourney MVP. She was the Eagle Owl Award winner in 2011.
Brittney Whitten and Allyson Zuhlke were multiple All-OVC choices, and their names dot the program's career statistical lists.
Picking the best JSU volleyball team in the OVC era was a tougher decision than choosing an MVP.
Both the 2006 and '09 teams won OVC regular-season and tournament championships. The 2006 team went unbeaten in league play, which no other JSU team has done in the OVC era. The 2009 team won a first-round NCAA tournament game — something only one other squad in OVC history has done in the last 36 years.
We picked the 2006 team, which not only went 16-0 in the OVC regular season but swept every match but one. Including two sweeps in JSU's two OVC matches, the Gamecocks' set record that year against league opponents was 54-1.
JSU opened that season with a win over then-No. 12 Louisville on its home court. That was Louisville's first home loss in more than three years. It also was the first volleyball win in school history over a ranked team.
As for who made All-JSU volleyball first, second or third team, we tried to make the qualifications clear cut: you have to have made first- or second-team All-OVC, been voted player, pitcher or freshman of the year, or been named an individual MVP of the conference tournament. If you received one of those honors since JSU joined the OVC, you're on our list. Winning the Eagle Owl Award puts you on the team, too.
Making all-newcomer, all-freshman or all-OVC tournament doesn't qualify you.
As you might imagine, some good players fall through the cracks. For volleyball, we would've loved to find a way to include Charis Ludtke (2014-17), who is eighth in JSU history in career kills, or Brooke Schumacher (2007-10), who is the school's all-time career assists leader.
The OVC never named either first- or second-team all-conference.
Here is The Star's all-OVC JSU team, with what year each player made All-OVC, whether it was first or second team, and what major honors each player might've won:
First team
Abbey Breit (2004, first; 2005, first; 2006, first; 2007, first; 2005 OVC Player of the Year; 2006 OVC Player of the Year; 2007 OVC Player of the Year; 2008 Eagle Owl Award)
Christina Cary (2003, first; 2003 OVC Player of the Year)
Lexie Libs (2018, first; 2019, first; 2019, OVC setter of the year)
Caitlin Vorbeck (2009, first; 2010, first; 2009 OVC tourney MVP; 2011 Eagle Owl Award)
Brittney Whitten (2006, second; 2008, first; 2009, first; 2006 OVC Freshman of the Year)
Emily Withers (2006, first; 2006 OVC tourney MVP)
Allyson Zuhlke (2016, second; 2017, first)
Team: 2006 (24-5 overall, 16-0 OVC, OVC regular-season champ, OVC tourney champ)
Second team
Kaylee Frear (2018, second; 2019, first)
Lena Kindermann (2019, first)
Nicole Merget (2014, first)
Rebekah Nichols (2007, first)
Mackenzie Rombach (2016, second; 2018, first; 2019 Eagle Owl Award)
Suzi Terrell (2005, second; 2005 OVC tourney MVP)
Shari Weyer (2003, second; 2004, first; 2003 OVC Freshman of the Year)
Team: 2009 (27-8 overall, 17-1 OVC, OVC regular-season champ, OVC tourney champs, NCAA tourney second round)
Third team
Stephanie Koontz (2011, first)
Jen Meyer (2012, first)
Liza Senenkova (2011, first)
Jessica Starck (2003, second)
Jennifer Brenneman (2004 Eagle Owl Award)
Keisha West (2006 Eagle Owl Award)
Lauren Harkins (2012 Eagle Owl Award)
Team: 2019 (20-10 overall, 13-3 OVC, OVC regular-season champ, OVC tourney semifinals)