All-JSU: Who are the Gamecocks' best softball players since joining the OVC?

OK, so we chickened out.
When you pick a most valuable player, it should be one player — just one player. Not two. Not three. No more than one.
We at The Anniston Star were counting on that as we picked Jacksonville State's all-time teams since the school joined the Ohio Valley Conference in time for the 2003-04 school year. For softball, we figured there would be one MVP, one most valuable pitcher and one best team that stood above the rest.
But, when trying to decide who should be Jacksonville State's most valuable softball player since that first OVC season in 2004, we couldn't pick just one. We could make a great case for Daniela Pappano, who wore a Gamecocks uniform in 2004-07 and is the only player in JSU softball history to make first-team All-OVC four times. She is JSU's career leader in hits (287), runs (205), doubles (62), home runs (53) and RBIs (196). The OVC named her Player of the Year in 2006.
How can you turn down somebody who did all that?
Sara Borders (2012-15) is third all-time in hits (249), runs (167) and doubles (55) and second in home runs (49) and RBIs (177). She was OVC Player of the Year in 2014. She was named OVC Player of the Week seven times, which is the best in JSU history. Pappano is second with six selections.
The biggest plus for Borders is what she did at the plate in her last two seasons. She had a .514 on base percentage and .792 slugging percentage for a combined 1.306 OPS in that span. Nobody in JSU softball history has shown that kind of sustained excellence over two seasons as Borders did in 2014-15. Only a handful in OVC history can match that.
Because of that, we couldn't ignore Borders, either.
Two others made the short list of candidates — Ella Denes (2013-16) and Nikki Prier (2007-10). Each won an OVC Player of the Year honor and displayed excellence in the postseason.
For most valuable pitcher, we've chosen Tiffany Harbin (2011-14) over a talented group of women who shined in the circle for JSU.
She is JSU's all-time leader in innings (787), wins (77) and strikeouts (923) — and it's not even particularly close. In addition, she pitched 31 shutouts, including 14 her senior season, with 11 coming in OVC play that season. She was OVC Pitcher of the Year in 2014 and MVP of the OVC tournament twice, including 2013 when she threw every pitch for JSU in the four-day event.
Harbin edged out Whitney Gillespie (2015-17), whose career ERA of 1.55 is the best in JSU's OVC era. She was MVP of the conference tournament in 2016 and '17 and OVC Pitcher of the Year in 2016.
Also, Faith Sims (2016-19) drew heavy consideration. She was OVC Pitcher of the Year in 2019, and during her final two seasons, she was 20-3 with a 1.25 ERA in OVC play. Karla Pittman (2007, 09) was 2009 OVC Pitcher of the Year and helped pitch JSU to the 2009 Super Regionals, which is the Gamecocks' only appearance in that round of the NCAA tournament.
For the greatest JSU softball team since the program first began Ohio Valley Conference action in 2004, we're going with the 2016 squad that won the league regular season, the league tournament and two NCAA tournament games to finish second in the Auburn Regional.
The decision wasn't close, even though 10 other JSU teams won the OVC regular season, the tournament or both. That 2016 squad went 26-0 in conference play, and only one other team has gone through the OVC softball schedule unbeaten — Tennessee Tech in 1994. That Tech team didn't win the OVC tournament like JSU did in 2016.
As for who made All-JSU first, second or third team, we tried to make the qualifications clear cut: you have to have made first- or second-team All-OVC, been voted player, pitcher or freshman of the year, or been named an individual MVP of the conference tournament. If you received one of those honors since JSU joined the OVC, you're on our list.
Making all-newcomer, all-freshman or all-OVC tournament doesn't qualify you.
We decided upon All-OVC because we figure that 99 percent of the players worth considering for our all-JSU teams would've made all-conference first or second team at least once.
As you might imagine, some good players fell through the cracks. For softball, we would've loved to find a way to include Cadi Oliver, who displayed Gold Glove ability at shortstop. The OVC never named her first- or second-team all-conference.
Our hope is to release teams within the next 10 days for JSU football, men's basketball, women's basketball and volleyball.
Here is The Star's all-OVC JSU team, with what year each player made All-OVC, whether it was first or second team, and what major OVC honors each player might've won:
First team
C: Jamie McGuire (2016, first; 2017, first)
IF: Nikki Prier (2007, second; 2008, first; 2009, first; 2009 Player of Year; 2010 OVC tourney MVP)
IF: Sara Borders (2012, second; 2013, first; 2014, first; 2015, first; 2014 Player of year)
IF: Amanda Crow (2011, first; 2012, first)
IF: Anna Chisolm (2017, second; 2019, first)
OF: Ella Denes (2014, first; 2015, second; 2016, first; 2016 Player of year)
OF: Daniela Pappano (2004, first; 2005, first; 2006, first; 2007, first; 2006 Player of Year)
OF: Chrissy O'Neal (2007, second; 2008, first; 2009, first; 2010, first)
UT: Taylor Beshears (2018, first; 2019, first; 2018 OVC tourney MVP)
UT: Savannah Sloan (2014, first; 2015, first)
P: Tiffany Harbin (2011, first; 2012, second; 2014, first; 2011 Freshman of Year; 2014 Pitcher of year; 2011, 2013 OVC tourney MVP)
P: Whitney Gillespie (2015, second; 2016, first; 2017, first; 2016 Pitcher of year; 2016, 2017 OVC tourney MVP)
P: Karla Pittman (2007, first; 2009, first; 2009 Pitcher of Year)
P: Faith Sims (2018, second; 2019, first; 2019 Pitcher of year)
Team: 2016 (regular-season champ, tourney champ, NCAA regional runner-up)
Second team
C: Allie Barker (2008, first; 2009, first)
IF: Rachel Countryman (2004, first)
IF: Abbey Stepp (2011, second)
IF: Salie Beth Burch (2010, first)
IF: Kristin Graham (2011, first)
IF: Lauren Horwath (2006, first)
OF: Emily Woodruff (2016, first; 2017, second; 2018, second)
OF: Hillary Downs (2009, second; 2010, first)
OF: Maigin Alexander (2005, first; 2006, first; 2005 Player of Year)
UT: Rachel Fleming (2007, second; 2008, first; 2008 OVC tourney MVP)
UT: Melinda McDonald (2004, first; 2005, second)
P: Carly Kellam (2005, first; 2006, second; 2005 Pitcher of Year)
P: Ashley Eliasson (2008, first; 2009, second; 2008 Freshman of Year)
P: Christine Pierce (2006, first)
P: Taylor West (2016, second)
Team: 2009 (regular-season champ, NCAA regional champ)
Third team
C: Kaycee Crow (2011, second; 2012, first)
IF: Amanda Maldonado (2014, first)
IF: Karsen Mosley (2019, first)
IF: Janae Bonin (2004, first)
IF: Megan Jezierski (2006, second)
IF: Jordan Bullock (2016, first)
OF: Krystal Ruth (2011, second)
OF: Stephanie Lewis (2017, second)
OF: Leila Chambers (2017, first)
OF: Breanne Oleman (2005, second)
OF: Jackie Jarman (2009, second)
UT: Emily Church (2016, first)
UT: Alexus Jimmerson (2018, first)
UT: Taylor Sloan (2014, second)
UT: Alana Hicks (2007, second)
P: Melissa Dowling (2008, second)
Team: tie, 2008 (regular-season champ, tourney champ, NCAA regional runner-up) and 2017 (regular-season champ, tourney champ)