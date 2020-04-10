All-JSU: Who are the Gamecocks' best men's basketball players since joining the OVC?

Walker Russell certainly had the bloodlines to be successful in basketball.
His father, Walker Dwayne Russell Sr., played in the NBA in the 1980s with the Detroit Pistons, including the 1988 NBA Finals loss to the Lakers. Two uncles played in the NBA, too — Frank Russell and Campy Russell. Heck, Walker Russell Jr.'s godfather is Isiah Thomas, an All-NBA point guard.
With all that and Russell's own blood, sweat and incomparable work ethic, Jacksonville State got a real jewel out of Chipola (Fla.) Junior College in 2003. Russell played three years with the Gamecocks and was a relentless basketball player from the first time he stepped on the Pete Mathews Coliseum floor to the last.
A 6-foot-0 point guard, Russell headlines The Anniston Star's all-Jacksonville State men's basketball team since the school joined the Ohio Valley Conference. He is our men's basketball most valuable player for the Gamecocks in their OVC era, which began with the 2003-04 school year.
He made second-team All-OVC as a junior in 2005 and first team as a senior in 2006. He scored 1,182 points, which ranks fifth in JSU history since the school moved from Division II to I in 1995. His 590 assists are first in JSU's Division I history and 10th all-time in the OVC. He ranks third in JSU history in steals with 160.
He led the OVC in assists three times and steals and free throw percentage once. He has JSU's only triple-double in its OVC era when he had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in an 86-59 win over Eastern Kentucky in 2006.
If you want to figure his true value to his Jacksonville State coaches, consider this: he was so valuable that he ranks sixth in school history with 3,021 minutes, even though he was at JSU for three years instead of four. He averaged 35.1 minutes a game, which is tied with Nick Murphy (2008-11) for first in school history.
He took his game all the way to the NBA, where he appeared in 28 games for the Detroit Pistons in 2012, which are 28 more NBA games than anybody else from JSU has to his credit.
If not for Russell's tremendous accomplishments, two others would've been excellent choices for JSU's OVC MVP.
Jason Burnell was a first-team All-OVC selection in 2019 when he led his team in points, rebounds, assists and minutes. Nobody else in JSU's OVC era can match that.
Malcolm Drumwright ranks second in career points, third in assists and first in minutes in JSU's time in Division I. He also was the most valuable player of the 2017 conference tournament, which is JSU's only OVC basketball championship, men's or women's.
For the best JSU men's basketball team in OVC competition, we're picking the 2017 team. The Gamecocks won 20 games and took that tournament crown. The impact of that championship can't be understated.
That team edges the 2019 squad, which won a school Division I-record 24 games. JSU also went 15-3 in the league that year, which is the best in the program's OVC history. The No. 3 all-time team is the Russell's 2006 squad, which went 16-13 overall, 12-8 in the OVC and reached the OVC tournament semifinals.
As for who made All-JSU first, second or third team, we tried to consider a variety of accomplishments. If you were named All-OVC, OVC Player of the Year, OVC tournament most valuable player or led the team in a single season in points, rebounds, assists or minutes, you were eligible to be included. We also considered you if you won the JSU athletics department's Eagle Owl Award for athletics and academic accomplishment.
If you don't have at least one of those things on your resume, you weren't considered. Making all-newcomer, all-freshman or all-OVC tournament doesn't qualify you.
As you might imagine, some good players fell through the cracks. For men's basketball, we would've loved to include Norbertas Giga, a stalwart on JSU's 2017 and 2018 teams. He didn't meet any of the all-conference or statistical qualifications.
Here is The Star's all-OVC JSU team, with what year each player made All-OVC or led the team in any of the statistical categories we used:
First team
Walker Russell (2005, second team; 2006, first team; 2004, assists; 2004, minutes; 2005, points; 2005, assists; 2005, minutes; 2006, assists; 2006, minutes)
Jason Burnell (2019, first team; 2019 points; 2019, rebounds; 2019, assists; 2019, minutes)
Malcolm Drumwright (2017, second team; 2018, second team; 2017 OVC tourney MVP; 2016, points; 2016, minutes; 2017, points; 2017, assists; 2018, points; 2018, assists; 2018, minutes)
Courtney Bradley (2007, first team; 2006, points; 2006, rebounds; 2007, points; 2007, rebounds)
Nick Murphy (2008, points; 2009, rebounds; 2010, rebounds; 2010 minutes; 2011, points; 2011, rebounds; 2011, assists; 2011 minutes)
Team: 2017 (20-15 overall, 9-7 OVC, OVC tournament champion)
Second team
Tarvin Gaines (2013, second team; 2013, points)
Trent Eager (2004, third team; 2004, points; 2004, rebounds)
Brian Williams (2012, points; 2012, assists; 2012, minutes; 2013, assists; 2013, minutes; 2014, assists; 2014, minutes)
Darion Rackley (2014, points; 2015, points; 2015, minutes)
Christian Cunningham (2017, rebounds; 2018, rebounds)
Team: 2019 (24-9 overall, 15-3 OVC, OVC tournament semifinals)
Third team
Jacara Cross (2020, second team; 2020, points)
Jeremy Bynum (2009, points)
Trenton Marshall (2010, points)
Erik Durham (2017, minutes)
DeAndre Bray (2007, assists; 2008, assists; 2009 assists)
Team: 2006 (16 wins, 12 OVC wins, OVC tournament semifinals)
Honorable mention
Kayne Henry (2020, rebounds)
Derrick Cook (2020, assists)
Elias Harden (2020, minutes)
JaQuail Townser (2015, assists; 2016, assists)
Jeremy Watson (2016, rebounds)
D.J. Felder (2015, rebounds)
Ronnie Boggs (2013, rebounds)
Nick Cook (2012, rebounds; 2014, rebounds)
Dominique Shellman (2010, assists)
Jonathan Toles (2009 minutes)
Amadou Mbodji (2008, rebounds)
Will Ginn (2007, minutes; 2008, minutes)
Brandon Davis (2005, rebounds)