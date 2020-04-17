All-JSU: Who are the Gamecocks' best football players since joining the OVC?

Jacksonville State has played 17 football seasons in the Ohio Valley Conference and won a league championship almost half the time.
The Gamecocks have eight to their credit. The 2009 team also finished first in the OVC standings but was ineligible because of NCAA penalties related to Academic Progress Rate.
The point is that with all those good teams, we at The Anniston Star had plenty of great players to choose from when we picked the All-JSU football team for the OVC era.
Surprisingly, picking the most valuable player on offense and the MVP on defense weren't difficult.
Eli Jenkins, quarterback during 2013-16, is the offensive MVP after an era-defining career at JSU, which he capped by helping the Gamecocks to the 2015 FCS championship game. He compiled 11,448 yards of total offense, which is second in league history to former Eastern Illinois star Jimmy Garoppolo.
Jenkins is first in JSU history in passing yards (7,652), but he's also second in rushing yards (3,796). His 42 rushing touchdowns rank second in school history, and 47 touchdown passes are second to the legendary Ed Lett, who threw 61 back in the program's Division II days.
The OVC named him the male athlete of the year in 2015 and 2016. Only four other men in league history can match that, and all four were basketball players.
Defensively, we picked defensive end Darius Jackson, who was the 2017 Buck Buchanan Award winner as the top defensive player in the FCS. No other JSU player has won that award. He also is the only player in school history to be named OVC defensive player of the year twice. He did it in 2016 and '17. The last player in OVC history to win that honor twice was Eastern Kentucky's George Floyd in 1980 and '81.
Jackson is JSU's all-time leader in sacks (27.5), tackles for loss (60.5) and quarterback hurries (43).
If not Jenkins and Jackson, we had plenty of other good candidates. Running back Troymaine Pope rushed for an OVC-record 1,788 yards in 2015. Justin Lea (2014-17) is the Gamecocks' most decorated offensive lineman. Defensively, safety Marlon Bridges (2016-19) was a four-time first-team All-OVC pick.
As for who made All-JSU football first, second or third team, we tried to make the qualifications clear cut: you have to have made first- or second-team All-OVC, been voted offensive player, defensive player or freshman of the year. Winning the Eagle Owl Award puts you on the list, too.
Making all-newcomer or all-freshman doesn't qualify you.
Because the OVC overlooked some awfully good JSU players over the years, we also included anyone who finished in the top five of a major career statistical category.
Also, the OVC does not name long-snappers to its all-conference teams. We still wanted to include them, so we picked a first-, second- and third-team long-snapper, even though we had little historical information to rely upon. The only exception was Josh Brady, who made HERO Sports All-American as a long-snapper in 2018 and '19. We hope our choices are satisfactory.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Eli Jenkins (2014, first; 2015, first; 2016, first; 2015 Offensive Player of the year; 2016 Offensive Player of the year; 2017 Eagle Owl Award)
RB: DaMarcus James (2013, first; 2014, first)
RB: Troymaine Pope (2015, first)
RB: Roc Thomas (2016, first; 2017, first; 2017 Offensive Player of the year)
C: Max Holcombe (2013, first; 2014, first; 2015 Eagle Owl Award)
OL: B.J. Autry (2017, first; 2018, first)
OL: Justin Lea (2014, second; 2015, first; 2016 first; 2017, first; 2014 Freshman of the Year; 2018 Eagle Owl Award)
OL: Curt Porter (2009, second; 2010, first; 2011 Eagle Owl Award)
OL: Adam Wright (2014, first; 2015, first)
WR: Josh Barge (2014, second; 2015, first; 2016, second)
WR: Josh Pearson (2018, first; 2019, second)
TE: Trae Barry (2017, second; 2018, first)
All-Purpose: Alan Bonner (first in school history in career punt return yards, fifth all-time in kickoff return yards, fifth all-time in receiving yards)
Defense
DL: Darius Jackson (2015, second; 2016, first; 2017, first; 2016 Defensive Player of the Year; 2017 Defensive Player of the Year)
DL: Devaunte Sigler (2014, first; 2015, second; 2014 Defensive Player of the Year)
DL: Chris Landrum (2014, second; 2015, first)
DL: Randy Robinson (2016, first; 2017, second; 2018, first)
LB: Alexander Henderson (2008, first; 2009, first)
LB: Joel McCandless (2016, first; 2017, second)
LB: Jonathan Crutcher (2003, second; 2004, second)
LB: Dawson Wells (2015, first)
DB: Marlon Bridges (2016, first; 2017, first; 2018, first; 2019, first; 2016 Freshman of the Year)
DB: Siran Neal (2016, first; 2017, first)
DB: Jermaine Hough (2014, first; 2015, first; 2016 Eagle Owl Award)
DB: T.J. Heath (2009, first)
Specialists
PK: Gavin Hallford (2007, first; 2008, second; 2009 Eagle Owl Award)
P: Richie Rhodes (2003, first; 2004, second)
Long-snapper: Josh Brady (2018 All-American, 2019 All-American)
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: Ryan Perrilloux (2008, second; 2009, first; 2009 Offensive Player of the year)
RB: Oscar Bonds (2004, first)
RB: Washaun Ealey (2011, first)
RB: Clay Green (2005, first; 2006, second; 2007 Eagle Owl Award)
C: Casey Dunn (2015, first; 2016, first)
OL: Dylan Cline (2016, second; 2017, first)
OL: Darius Anderson (2017, second; 2018, first)
OL: Tylor Chambers (2009, first)
OL: Blake Burks (2015, first)
WR: Maurice Dupree (2008, first team at receiver; 2007, second team at return specialist; 2008, second team at return specialist)
WR: James Wilkerson (2009, first)
TE: Cory Freeman (2009, second; 2010, first)
All-Purpose: Craig Agee (2006, second team at defensive back; second in school history in career punt return yards)
Defense
DL: Monte Lewis (2010, first; 2011, second)
DL Jamison Wadley (2010, second; 2011, first)
DL: John Scott (2007, first)
DL: Brandt Thomas (2009, first)
LB: LeMarcus Rowell (2004, second)
LB: Devin Phillips (2007, second)
LB: Jonathan Hagler (2017, first)
LB: Ben Endress (2014, second)
DB: Jaylen Hill (2016, first)
DB: Russell Green (2004, first)
DB: Kenny Brown (2005, first; 2006, second)
DB: Keginald Harris (2010, first)
Specialists
PK: Griffin Thomas (2013, first)
P: Hamish MacInnes (2014, first)
Long-snapper: Chad Sharp
THIRD TEAM
Offense
QB: Zerrick Cooper (2018, first; 2019, second)
RB: Kory Chapman (2003, first)
RB: Josh Clemons (2016, second)
RB: Daniel Jackson (2008, second)
C: Tyler Scozzaro (2017, first; 2018, first)
OL: Levet Jones (2003, first)
OL: Kimani Brown (2005, first)
OL: Nick Johnson (2016, first)
OL: Keith Gergel (2006, second; 2008, second)
TE: Bo Brummel (2014, second)
WR: Taurean Rhetta (2006, second)
WR: Jamari Hester (third in school history in career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns)
All-Purpose: Lawon DeBardelaben (2015, second at return specialist)
Defense
DL: Caleb Lawrence (2013, second; 2014, second)
DL: Connor Christian (2018, second)
DL: DeMitrio Tyson (2012, first)
DL: LaMichael Fanning (2014, first)
LB: Rashad Smith (fifth all-time in career tackles)
LB: Antonio Bonner (2010, second)
LB: Jalen Choice (2018, second)
LB: Zack Woodard (2019, second)
DB: Pierre Warren (2013, first)
DB: Josh Cain (2010 Eagle Owl Award)
DB: Brandon Bender (2015, first)
DB: Carnell Clark (2009, second)
Specialists
PK: Cade Stinnett (2017, second)
PK: James Esco (2010, second)
P: Jason Pierce (2019, first)
Long-snapper: Andrew Dean
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense
QB: Coty Blanchard (2010 Freshman of the year)
QB: Max Shortell (2013, second)
QB: Bryant Horn (2017, first)
QB: Marques Ivory (2013 Eagle Owl Award)
C: John Pettus (2004, first)
C: Rod Olds (2005, first)
C: Reggie Wade (2009, second)
C: Tyler Ogletree (2010, second)
OL: Devon May (2007, second)
OL: Justin Kay (2010, second)
OL: Tori Mobley (2012, second)
OL: Kyron Samuels (2016, second)
OL: Hunter Sosebee (2018, second)
OL: Michael Shaddix (2019, second)
Defense
DL: Greg Green (2006, second)
DL: Desmond Owino (2016, second)
DL: D.J. Coleman (2019, second)
DB: Haneef Haqq (2005, second)
DB: Traco Williams (2018, second; 2019, second)
DB: A.J. Davis (2011, second)
DB: Folo Johnson (2015, second)
DB: Reggie Hall (2016, second)
TEAMS
First team
2015, 13-2 overall, 8-0 OVC, OVC champion, FCS runner-up
Second team
2014, 10-2 overall, 8-0 OVC, OVC champion, FCS second round
Third team (tie)
2013, 11-4 overall, 5-3 OVC, FCS quarterfinals
2016, 10-2 overall, 7-0 OVC, OVC champion, FCS second round
2017, 10-2 overall, 8-0 OVC, OVC champion, FCS second round