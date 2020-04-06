All-JSU: Who are the Gamecocks' best baseball players since joining the OVC?

So what do you do when there's no sports and the playing fields, stadiums and arenas are empty?
It's not uncommon even in the busiest of times for sports departments around the country to playfully debate who's the best player in this or that particular sport. Or, which is the best team and so on and so on. (Sometimes it's not so playful.)
At The Anniston Star, we're passing time by picking Jacksonville State's all-time teams since the school joined the Ohio Valley Conference in time for the 2003-04 school year. We're also picking most valuable players and the best teams.
To help avoid too many arguments, we tried to make the qualifications clear cut: you have to have made first- or second-team All-OVC, been voted player, pitcher or freshman of the year, or been named an individual MVP of the conference tournament. If you received one of those honors since JSU joined the OVC, you're on our list.
Making all-newcomer, all-freshman or all-OVC tournament doesn't qualify you.
We decided upon All-OVC because we figure that 99 percent of the players worth considering for our all-JSU teams would've made all-conference first or second team at least once.
As you might imagine, some good players fall through the cracks. For baseball, we would've loved to find a way to include Taylor Hawthorne, an infielder/outfielder during 2015-18. He ranks 11th all-time in school history in hits and ninth in RBIs.
But we wanted to stick to the criteria, because there always would be one more player we would want to include.
For our most valuable player, it was relatively easy to pick — Clay Whittemore, a JSU outfielder during 2006-08. He spent his freshman season at Georgia.
He is the first baseball player coached by Jim Case to make the JSU Athletics Hall of Fame. He was second-team all-conference as a sophomore and made first team as a junior and senior. Although all-tournament didn't qualify anyone for selection to our team, it's worth noting Whittemore made the all-OVC tournament squad three times. He was MVP of the 2006 tournament when his game-ending home run in the bottom of the ninth beat Samford in the championship game. He was OVC player of the year in 2007 and '08.
He ranks fourth in JSU history with 256 hits and fifth with 175 RBIs.
The most valuable pitcher is Donovan Hand, who pitched for JSU in 2005-07. He was then signed by the Milwaukee Brewers, who drafted him in the 14th round. He eventually pitched in the majors in 2013.
At JSU, he made first- or second-team All-OVC all three years. He ranks first in school history with 289⅔ innings, second with 26 wins and sixth with 239 strikeouts. The innings and wins are first in JSU's time in the OVC, while the strikeouts are second.
At least two other pitchers were strong candidates, too. Travis Stout had 46 career saves during 2012-15, which is an OVC record. Garrett Farmer had 17 wins during 2015-19 and compiled a school-record 273 strikeouts in 257 innings.
The best team? Our criteria is that you have to have won an OVC regular-season title or the tournament.
Our pick for best team is the 2019 squad, which is the only JSU team to win both the OVC regular season and tournament. That Gamecocks squad also won two NCAA tournament games, which are the first two NCAA victories in the school's Division I history
The 2008 team is second. That team dominated the league with a 23-4 mark but didn't win the tournament. The 2014 squad is third. JSU finished tied for second in the OVC regular season and then lost in the first round of the tournament. The Gamecocks followed up by incredibly winning six straight. The tourney's MVP award went to the JSU pitching staff.
The Star's all-OVC JSU team, with what year each player made All-OVC, whether it was first or second team, and what major OVC honors each player might've won.
Our hope is to release teams within the next 10 days for JSU softball, football, men's basketball, women's basketball and volleyball.
First team
C/INF: Nic Gaddis (2019, first)
INF: Ben Waldrip (2011, second; 2012, first)
INF: Bert Smith (2006, second; 2007, first; 2008, first; 2010, first; 2010 OVC tourney MVP)
INF: Clayton Daniel (2016, first; 2017, second; 2018, second)
INF: Jake Ball (2005, second; 2006, second; 2007, first)
OF: Todd Cunningham (2008, second; 2010, first; 2008 Freshman of Year)
OF: Kyle Bluestein (2011, second; 2012, first; 2009 Freshman of Year)
OF: Clay Whittemore (2006, second; 2007, first; 2008, first; 2007 Player of Year, 2008 co-Player of Year, 2006 OVC tourney MVP)
DH: Paschal Petrongolo (2014, second; 2015, first)
UT: Alex Webb (2019, first; 2019 tourney MVP)
SP: Donovan Hand (2005, first; 2006, second; 2007, second; 2005 Freshman of Year)
SP: Joe McGuire (2017, first; 2017 Pitcher of Year)
SP: Garrett Farmer (2018, second; 2019, first; 2019 Pitcher of Year)
RP: Travis Stout (2013, second; 2014, first; 2015, first)
RP: Todd Hornsby (2011, first; 2012, second)
Team: 2019 (regular-season champ, tourney champ)
Second team
C/INF: Sam Eberle (2011, second)
INF: Tyler Gamble (2016, second)
INF: Blake Seguin (2011, first)
INF: Eddie Mora-Loera (2014, first)
INF: Steven Leach (2008, first)
OF: Daniel Adamson (2009, second; 2010, second)
OF: Nick Cleckler (2006, first; 2007, second)
OF: Michael Bishop (2013, first)
DH: Robby Goodson (2004, first as designated hitter; 2004, second as relief pitcher)
UT: Coty Blanchard (2013, second)
SP: Zachary Fowler (2015, first)
SP: Aaron Elias (2011, second)
SP: Ben Tootle (2008, first)
RP: Justin Hoyt (2016, first; 2017, second)
RP: Alex Jones (2007, second; 2008, first)
Team: 2008 (regular-season champ)
Third team
C: Richard Turner (2006, second)
INF: Cole Frederick (2019, second)
INF: Andrew Bishop (2014, second)
INF: Bobby Hicks (2004, first)
INF: Ryan Sebra (2015, second)
UT: Eric Beck (2006, second)
OF: Brian Piazza (2005, second; 2008, second)
OF: Winston Pearson (2005, first)
OF: Griff Gordon (2014, second)
OF: Erik Underwood (2011, second)
OF: Austin Stein (2004, first)
DH: Trent Simpson (2018, first)
SP: C.R. Palmer (2004, second)
SP: Bobby Wynns (2004 OVC tourney MVP)
SP: Derrick Adams (2017, second)
RP: Bill Henke (2009, first)
RP: Brian Booth (2008, second)
RP: Lee Drinkard (2005, first)
Team: 2014 (tourney champ)