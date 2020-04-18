All-JSU: A collection of links for all of The Star's picks for OVC-era all-stars

Editor's note: The links to all six of our All-Jacksonville State teams are at the bottom.

It turned out to be more work than we originally thought, but it was time well spent.

We loved picking All-Jacksonville State teams for the All-Ohio Valley Conference era. We put together squads for football, volleyball, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball and softball, and it was fun to go through all the Ohio Valley Conference and Jacksonville State records.

We tried to make our selection criteria clear for each sport, so if you didn't make it, your sport's criteria should tell you why. Side note: Professional accomplishment didn't necessarily weigh for or against anyone. This is about what athletes did at Jacksonville State.

If you're bothered by whether you made second or third team or honorable mention instead of higher up on the list, don't blame any JSU coach.

The Anniston Star picked the teams, and we can say with complete honesty, no JSU coach or former coach hurt or helped anyone's selection.

We intentionally didn't seek input from the school's coaches. We didn't want to put them in a position of having to advocate one of their former players over another. Also, we didn't want former players to blame their coaches for where they landed on our teams.

Obviously, not everyone is happy. Some athletes made second or third team or honorable mention but thought they deserved better. At least a couple of athletes were bothered about what position we listed for them. Many athletes across various sports played more than one position at Jacksonville State, but we decided that when it doubt, we would go with where the OVC listed you when your all-conference teams were selected.

Still, it seems as if the overwhelming majority of our picks have expressed appreciation for being included.

We were glad to do so — even for the ones who weren't happy. Even though you don't wear the JSU uniform any longer, we still remember you and the contribution you made to the Gamecocks. With no sports or games on campus because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, this was the perfect time to show you aren't forgotten.

Here are links to all six All-JSU teams, in case you missed them: