Alexandria, Wellborn school personnel changes announced

The Alexandria and Wellborn school communities will be trading personnel come this fall, according to an announcement at a Calhoun County Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
Superintendent Jose Reyes announced that Caryn Watts, the principal of Walter Wellborn Elementary School, will become the assistant principal of Alexandria High School to serve under Principal Jason Deason, who has been in that position for the past three years.
Reyes also announced that Doug O’Dell, the assistant principal at Alexandria High School, will become the principal of Walter Wellborn High School.
In other business, the board passed a resolution to award a bid for a virtual learning program to a company called Edgenuity. Also, members passed a resolution to authorize summer school for the system.