Alexandria, county volleyball champion for four of the past five seasons, opens at home Thursday

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria has dominated the annual Calhoun County volleyball tournament in recent years, winning county titles in 2022, 2021, 2019 and 2018 while finishing second to Jacksonville in 2020.
Coach Whitney Welch thinks her team has the right pieces to not only contend for another county championship but also to make a run at a fifth state title if all the ingredients fall into place.
“I just really like how this group has worked over the summer. I think they’ve gotten a lot stronger in the weight room,” Welch said Friday prior to an intra-squad scrimmage. “I think that’s going to be big for us. … I think they’re being very receptive to coaching. They’re listening. They seem to want to learn, not that they haven’t always but they just seem more eager learn everything they can. They seem to be serious about the goals they want to reach this year.”
The Class 5A Valley Cubs open their 2023 campaign at home Thursday in a tri-match against another local power – 2A Pleasant Valley – and perennial 5A state challenger Lawrence County. It will offer an early measuring stick for all three teams.
The Cubs have five seniors – Kailey Dickerson, Kirsten Heathcock, Christian Hess, Ava Johnson and Devan White – and Welch expects each of the five will be a significant contributor. Dickerson, a three-year starter, returns as a powerful outside hitter who plays all six rotations and can hit effectively from the back row. Welch appears to have decided Dickerson will be line up to be the first server for the Valley Cubs as well as their first option on the front row.
Dickerson was the most valuable player in the 2022 Calhoun County tournament as a junior. After the varsity Valley Cubs finished a spirited intra-squad scrimmage Friday against the junior varsity, she agreed with her coach that she and her teammates were putting in a lot of extra effort in the weight room.
All five seniors agreed the Cubs have the potential for another state title.
“I just think we’re all hard workers. Nobody on this team wants to lose so it’s just whatever we put into it,” said Heathcock, who is moving from hitting right side to middle. “I’ve always hit middle, too, so I’m used to it and I’ve always liked it.”
White will be starting at libero for the third season.
“Maybe it’s me being a senior but something just feels different to me this year. … Our chemistry and our energy, it feels so much more natural,” she said.
In late July, Welch and her team drove to Gainesville, Florida, for a three-day weekend team camp hosted by the University of Florida. At the camp, Welch decided to tweak Alexandria’s offense, changing to a 5-2 system. She will have two setters. Each setter will play three rotations with the better defender, in Alexandria’s case Hess, playing on the back row and the taller setter, in this case sophomore Sophie Martin, playing on the front row.
“We’re running a 5-1 but we’re going to do it with two setters,” Welch said. “I really like how it’s going so far.”
Hess, who has been a setter since the seventh grade, said her goal was to “get everything to click” by the middle of the season then keep playing well.
“When we’re on the court, we figure out a way to take a deep breath, calm ourselves and keep going,” Hess said.
Johnson, who started playing volleyball as a third grader, will definitely play back row where she’s a three-year starter and may also play as a right-side hitter. She will also be her team’s second option serving.
“I just see it as that’s my role on the team. That’s what’s best for us so I need to do my job and score points early,” Johnson said of her serving ability. “I love doing my job and I love that that’s to be my job and to help my team the best that I can.”
Joining the five seniors and sophomore Martin are juniors Eryn Spradley, Cassidy Hartsfield, Pressley Slaton and Kaden Pritchett. Spradley returns as an outside hitter and was Alexandria’s second-leading points producer in 2022. Hartsfield starts as a middle hitter. Pritchett transferred to Alexandria shortly before the start of school. Sophomore Charlee Parris returns as a defensive specialist.