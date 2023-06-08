ALEA asks help to find missing Oxford teen

OXFORD — The Alabama Law enforcement Agency and the Oxford Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in finding the whereabouts of an Oxford teen.
Dayton Notorious Shirley, 16, reportedly left the area of Kingview Drive in Oxford on June 3 and has not returned.
Shirley is described as white, 5’5”, 120 pounds, hazel eyes and blonde/strawberry colored hair.
His direction of travel is currently unknown.
Anyone with information concerning the teen is asked to contact the Oxford Police Department at 256-835-6133 or 256-831-3121.