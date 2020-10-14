Alabama's Saban on positive COVID-19 test: 'I feel fine'

Hours after discovering he has tested positive for COVID-19, Alabama coach Nick Saban said he has no symptoms but will remain in isolation according to Southeastern Conference protocols.
"I feel fine. I felt fine. I was very surprised by this," said Saban, who will turn 69 on Oct. 31.
In a 10-minute video conference with nearly 100 reporters after Alabama's practice this afternoon, Saban said he was informed at 1 p.m. that he had tested positive after a routine COVID-19 test. He immediately returned home and informed the team by Zoom video conferencing at 2 p.m.
According to a news release by the school, athletics director Greg Byrne has tested positive as well.
Saban said he is not aware of any spike in positive tests among the Crimson Tide football team. He added that everyone on the team is tested daily, including him.
This comes four days before No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 3 Georgia in a nationally televised matchup. Saban said he can do everything at home that he can at the football complex and he "will have the same exact routine."
"I didn't leave the country," Saban said. "I'm just right down the street. We've got the technology, so it's really unique. I don't have experience at this, but we're going to do the best we can to keep everything as normal as possible."
Saban said he watched practice this afternoon by video. A manager was on a telephone with Saban, and Saban said that if he wanted a play run again, he simply told the manager, "Repeat the play." After practice, he spoke with his team by video conferencing after practice.
"I've seen worse practices when I've been there. Maybe it's a good thing I wasn't there," he said, smiling.
Saban will conduct meetings as usual, although they'll be by video instead of in person.
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the Crimson Tide football complex. Sarkisian has served as head coach at both Southern California and Washington.
"Obviously, Sark has been a head coach before," Saban said. "I'm not sure exactly how this is going to play out in terms of when the game comes, if I can have communication with people or not. So, we'll have to research and figure that one out."
Sarkisian still will call the offensive plays Saturday when Alabama plays Georgia at home.
Saban said he wears his mask at the office, at practice and even in games.
"I personally think I did a really good job of trying to manage my personal space, and that would be what I informed our players to try to do, because you have to respect this disease and the spread of this disease," Saban said. "My message would be to adhere to protocols of what people are informing us to do. Wash your hands, wear a mask, social distance — all those things are important.
"I always tell our players to assume that everyone you come in contact with might be infected and you might be infected and not know it and actually bring harm to them."
Saban added that he isn't worried about his own health "but you never know."
"I have a big concern for my own personal family," he said. "Those are about the only people I've been around other than the coaches and the players. I'm pretty isolated in what I do. I'm hopeful none of them have an issue."