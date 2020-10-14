Alabama's Nick Saban, school's athletics director test positive for COVID-19

The University of Alabama announced today that head football coach Nick Saban and athletics director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19.
Four days before No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 3 Georgia, Saban and Byrne are in quarantine.
“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19," Saban was quoted as saying in a news release by the school. "I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis.
"I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home.”
Byrne found out about his positive test today, too.
"Upon hearing the news, I immediately entered self-isolation and will remain at home and follow all guidelines," Byrne was quoted as saying in the news release. "We’ve been diligent about mask wearing and social distancing from the start and want to continue to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you."
In a joint statement by team doctor Jimmy Robinson and head athletics trainer Jeff Allen, Saban and Byrne are the only ones withinthe team who have tested positive.
"At this point in time, the positive tests are limited to those two individuals," the statement read. "All individuals who are considered high risk contacts have been notified and will follow quarantine guidelines. We will follow the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol for testing asymptomatic positives.”