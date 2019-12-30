Alabama football: Tua wins faith-based Bobby Bowden Award

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named the winner of the 2019 Bobby Bowden Award on Monday.
The Bobby Bowden Award recognizes the Division I player who epitomizes a student-athlete from a faith perspective. He must conduct himself as an exemplary model in the classroom, on the field, on the campus and in the community. The award is named after the former Florida State University head football coach.
Alabama and Michigan will meet at Camping World Stadium on Wednesday in the Citrus Bowl at noon. The game will air live on ABC.