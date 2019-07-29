The University of Alabama announced today in a news release that the Crimson Tide and Wisconsin will play a home-and-home football series in 2024 and 2025.
They'll play at Madison, Wisc., on Sept. 14, 2024, and in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 13, 2015.
“We’re happy to have added another quality non-conference opponent for a home-and-home series in Wisconsin,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne was quoted as saying in the release. “Traveling to Camp Randall, one of the nation’s oldest stadiums, will make for a great road contest early in the 2024 season. Having them return the trip in 2025 to Bryant-Denny Stadium will also certainly provide a boost to our home slate, and we look forward to the opportunity.”
This will be Alabama's first time to host Wisconsin and the second time to visit Madison. The Tide lost at Wisconsin 15-0 in 1928. The teams also met in 2015 in the Kickoff Classic in Arlington, Texas, with Alabama winning 35-17.
“We are excited to add another high-caliber, non-conference game to our future schedule,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban was quoted as saying in the release. “We played a great game with Wisconsin in Arlington a few years back and this home-and-home series will be a tremendous opportunity for our programs to play in two of the best atmospheres in college football. Matchups like this are so important to the health of college football because it provides fans exciting matchups and players new challenges.”
Alabama's recent home-and-home series agreements with Power Five opponents:
—Texas (2022, 2023)
—West Virginia (2026, 2027)
—Notre Dame (2028, 2029)
—Oklahoma (2032, 2033)