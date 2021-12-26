Alabama football: Tide arrives in Texas, Saban says no players are in COVID-19 isolation

Alabama arrived in Texas today for its Friday date in the Cotton Bowl, and after getting off the plane, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said no players are in COVID-19 isolation.
Saban said offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone did not travel with the team today and are still in COVID-19 isolation after a positive test but added that both assistant coaches should be released by Wednesday or Thursday.
With the onset of the Omicron variant and two bowl games already canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests, protecting players and staff is vitally important for No. 1 Alabama as it prepares to face No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, which will serve as a national semifinal. No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia will meet in the Orange Bowl, which is the other semifinal.
"We're already doing all the protocols that we feel we possibly can," Saban said. "Our team's all been vaccinated — 92 percent of our players have also had boosters.
"But we have encouraged them to use the same practices that we had to use a year ago, whether it's wearing a mask in meetings, wearing a mask when you're not in the building, social distancing when we're in meetings. So, if there were some new protocols that would help us be safer, we would certainly implement them. But I think we tried to implement all that we know that has worked in the past."
As for O'Brien and Marrone, Saban said neither is struggling with COVID-19 to the point that he can't work.
"The two coaches that are gone will Zoom practice and Zoom the meetings and do all the things that they need to do," Saban said, adding that they're handling practice similarly to how he did when he missed the Auburn game in 2020 because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Joe Pendry, the Tide's special assistant to the head coach, is working with the offensive line in practice. He was offensive line coach at Alabama under Saban in 2007-10 before retiring from on-field coaching.
"I think, you know, everyone has to adapt and be able to manage circumstances that come up that are a little different on a day‑to‑day basis, whether it's a player missing practice because he has a stomach virus, or a coach testing positive for COVID," Saban said.