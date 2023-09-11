Alabama football player indicted on sexual assault charges

An Alabama football player was indicted today and booked into the Calhoun County Jail for 2nd Degree Sodomy, according to officials.
Antonio Ross, 19, of Alexandria, was taken into custody after a Grand Jury indicted him on sexual assault charges, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Falon Hurst.
The assault charges came out of Weaver; however, due to the ongoing investigation, Weaver police Chief Wayne Bush routed all press inquiries to the district attorney’s office.
The Anniston Star has reached out to the District Attorney’s Office for comment.
Ross posted the $50,000 bond shortly after he was taken into custody.
Information on the case will be reported as it becomes available.