AGENT CARTER: Sophomore rescues JSU softball win with sterling relief effort

Jana McGinnis isn't with the Jacksonville State softball team on its trip to Austin Peay, but sophomore pitcher Kat Carter is, and she pulled the Gamecocks out of the fire Friday.
Carter pitched five sterling innings in relief of staff ace Jaliyah Holmes and shut down the Govs, allowing her Gamecocks to rally for an 8-7 road victory.
McGinnis didn't make the trip. She told The Anniston Star on Friday afternoon that she stayed behind because of a family emergency. Assistant coach Julie Boland is managing the team in McGinnis’ absence, with assistance from pitching coach Holli Mitchell.
Carter, the ASUN freshman of the year last season, has struggled to find her form in recent weeks, but when JSU needed it most, she responded with her longest — and best — outing since going all seven innings in a 5-1 win over North Alabama on March 18.
Holmes allowed three runs in the first two innings and then gave up a single and two doubles to start the third inning. Carter entered with the score tied 5-5, no outs and a runner on second.
That runner eventually scored and so did another who reached against Carter, putting Austin Peay up 7-5.
After that, Carter (6-6) gave up only a pair of singles, no walks and no runs in the remaining four innings.
To top it off, Carter also scored the tying run.
JSU closed the gap to 7-6 when Emma Jones hit a two-out solo homer in the top of the fourth. Then in the top of the sixth, Linley Tubbs reached on an error. The rules allow Carter to pinch-run in that situation. She moved to second on Holly Stewart's sacrifice bunt and scored on Abbi Perkins' double.
In the top of the seventh, Lindsey Richardson began the inning by reaching on an error. Ella Pate pinch-ran, moved to second on Brantly Bonds' sacrifice bunt and scored on Morgan Nowakowski's double to left center.
What to know
—JSU (29-19, 14-8 ASUN) appears to have clinched no worse than fourth in the standings. Fourth-place Florida Gulf Coast (29-23, 11-10) has three games remaining at Kennesaw State, while JSU has only two left to play. The top four get a bye through the first round of the ASUN's postseason tournament. Central Arkansas (38-9, 21-2) and Liberty (36-18, 18-5) have clinched first and second, respectively.
—Perkins went 2-for-3 with a double, a homer and four RBIs. In conference play, she is hitting .341.
—Nowakowski went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk.
—Emma Jones was 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.
—Lindsey Richardson was 1-for-4 with a solo home run, which was her team-leading eighth long ball of the season.
—Sidney Wagnon was 1-for-3 with a stolen base. After early-season struggles, she is hitting .306 against ASUN opponents.
Next up
—JSU will wrap up its ASUN Conference regular-season schedule with a doubleheader at Austin Peay on Saturday at 1 p.m.