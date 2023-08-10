Agencies join forces to protect, maintain Pinhoti Trail

The Pinhoti Trail will be getting additional help for the development, restoration and maintenance of its Alabama section — 170 miles that begin at Flag Mountain in Coosa County and run all the way to the Georgia border in Chattahoochee National Forest. The overall length of the trail is 335 miles long.
Last week a governance board consisting of the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC), the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) and the USDA Forest Service created a partnership for the betterment of the trail.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was joined last week by Alabama State Forester Rick Oates, ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship and Alabama USDA Forest Service supervisor Cheri Hamilton to sign a memorandum of understanding for shared stewardship which allows the three agencies to work together with stakeholders, volunteers and partners to look out for the interests of the Pinhoti Trail and its hikers.
“In Alabama we recognize the vital importance of protecting our state’s natural beauty and maximizing opportunities for residents and visitors alike to get outdoors and experience it for themselves,” Ivey said.
Ivey said the Pinhoti Trail is a major asset to outdoor tourism in Alabama and restoration and maintenance of this trail is a team effort.
Adam Dasinger, a board member with the Alabama Pinhoti Trail Association and a board member with The Friends of the Talladega National Forest, said the memorandum is a good thing but the “devils in the details.”
Dasinger was on the Pinhoti Trail near Heflin last Sunday and was checking on the trail. He supports the agreement among the agencies as expressed in the memorandum.
“Do I think it’s a good thing, I think it’s a great thing, it has a lot of potential for these state and federal agencies to join forces together and the resources they can compile, it can be a really good thing,” Dasinger said.
Dasinger said the bulk of the Pinhoti Trail in Alabama — roughly 90 percent — is federally owned, four percent is state owned and the remaining six percent is owned privately.
“How is all this going to pan out?” he said.
“The forest service has their regulations and the state wants to do certain things … who’s going to dictate what’s going on on federal land?” he said.
“The other aspect, maintenance of the trail. Who’s in charge of the maintenance? Up to this point it’s pretty much been volunteers having done the maintenance, of course we welcome any state or federal monies that is going to help with that maintenance...who is going to be running this,” he said.
Dasinger said maintenance of the trail includes weed trimming, cutting trees and trail blazing.
Pinhoti Outfitters
Dasinger is an official guide/outfitter licensed by the Talladega National Forest that offers a multitude of outdoor activities. Guided hikes, camping, CCC heritage tours, wilderness excursions, waterfall tours, botanical tours, fly fishing and kayaking are just some of Dasinger’s services.
Dasinger said the forest service receives a percentage of the fees he charges his customers.
Dasinger said the Talladega National Forest has everything that north Georgia or western North Carolina has.
“The mountains might not be as tall, we have the Pinhoti Trail instead of the Appalachian Trail, instead of the Blue Ridge Parkway we have the Talladega Scenic Drive,” he said, “We might not have the wild and scenic rivers but I can take you to places in the Talladega national forest that are awfully nice.”
“We’ve got everything they have, just might not be as big,” Dasinger said.