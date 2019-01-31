JACKSONVILLE — Any folks who thought they could wander over to Pete Mathews Coliseum at about tipoff Thursday and still get a ticket to Jacksonville State's basketball game were out of luck.
This was no ordinary night, as fans filled the 3,500-seat arena for JSU's Ohio Valley Conference showdown with Murray State. With fans spilling over into the standing room areas in each corner, the final attendance figure was 3,718, which athletics director Greg Seitz said was the first home basketball sellout in JSU's 24-year Division I history.
Not only were these two teams tied for the lead in the OVC men's basketball standings, but Murray State brought ballyhooed superstar Ja Morant, who Sports Illustrated projects as the No. 2 pick in this summer's NBA draft.
The Jax State students came. Fellow JSU athletes came. The community came. So did the president — JSU's John M. Beehler, not Trump. Bill Jones, the renowned former Gamecocks basketball coach, for whom the court is named, watched from a court-side seat.
The Gamecocks turned that energy and enthusiasm into fuel they used to dispatch Murray State 88-68 and grab sole possession of the league lead.
"I understand this is a big game with both teams in first place, but this Jax State team deserves this every game. With everybody coming out, this is the way it should be," Jones said at halftime, trying to be heard over Hardcorps, JSU's pep band, which he called "the best band in the United States."
Between from Hardcorps and the fans, the noise forced Murray State to meet during timeouts at the free throw line, rather than on the team bench. They dragged out stools they brought with them, anticipating the atmosphere.
Morant finished with 22 points, but it didn't matter. He spent the final two minutes on the bench as reserve players from both sides closed it out.
This was Jacksonville State's night.
"This is the day we've been waiting for since we came here — packed house, playing for first place in the conference. This is what we wanted," JSU third-year head coach Ray Harper said afterward, right before getting a big congratulations and bear hug from Beehler.