A former JSU standout and now an EKU coach, Hayley Sims keeps winning championship rings

OXFORD — Maybe the secret to Ohio Valley Conference championships is Hayley Sims.
A fan favorite as a first baseman at Jacksonville State, Sims earned four OVC softball championship rings as a starter for the Gamecocks in 2016-19.
Now, in her first year as an Eastern Kentucky softball assistant coach, her new team won the OVC tournament Saturday at Choccolocco Park. The Colonels took their first OVC tournament crown since 2004 by beating Southeast Missouri 5-4 in the finals.
It's one for the thumb for Sims, who experienced this feeling on this same field while at Jacksonville State.
"I was thinking about it this morning," Sims said after Saturday's finals while the players continued celebrating and taking pictures on the Signature Field turf. "I still had the same butterflies in my stomach. But, to see these kids work so hard throughout the year, to see somebody else achieve it, when this program hasn't achieved it in a while, I'm happy for them."
At least five of her former JSU teammates watched the game from the stands, including Taylor Sloan Scozzaro and four from this year's team: senior Jada Terry, senior Alexus Jimmerson, junior Sidney Wagnon and junior Karsen Mosley.
"Those are my homies for life," Sims said. "I love those kids. Great ballplayers. Great career from Alexus Jimmerson and Jada Terry. That program is going to continue to get better. I was happy to see them, and I'm thankful they support me, just like I'll continue to support them."
After finishing her JSU career, Sims spent the pandemic-shortened 2020 softball season as a graduate assistant at Coastal Carolina. In August 2020, she was hired at EKU, a former conference rival.
Sims now has the unique distinction of having worked with the two longest tenured softball coaches in OVC history: playing for Jana McGinnis at JSU and coaching for Jane Worthington at EKU. Both McGinnis and Worthington were hired for their current jobs in 1993.
As for working with Worthington, Sims said, "I hit the jackpot, for sure."
"I work with the hitters," Sims said. "I work with defense. Anything I've asked, she's let me take the lead. She corrects me when I'm wrong, lets me fail when I need to fail. I can't name one thing — every aspect of the game, she's helped me grow. It's been a great first year."
Worthington said she "couldn't ask for a better assistant coach."
"Hayley is just a great person, for one," she said. "In addition to that, she studies softball. The players enjoy her. She keeps me on my toes because she's a lot younger than I am, and honestly, she's almost to the point where she bosses me around a little bit because she's so competitive and wants to win badly."
She smiled as she said that last sentence.
"We get along so, so well," Worthington added. "Honestly, I consider her not only an assistant coach but my good friend. … She's smart, she's energetic, she puts in the work. It just works, you know?"
Sims lauded how Worthington used the whole roster to win the championship. Three of her pitchers worked in every game, and a third worked in all but one. She used at least three reserves in every game, including four in the finals.
In the opening win over Austin Peay, Worthington swapped two of her pitchers seven times during the game, putting whoever in the circle had a better matchup with whichever hitter was at the plate. The one who left the would go to another spot until being summoned to the circle again.
"It was a team effort," Sims said. "You should go back and look at how many times we subbed throughout the tournament. Everybody contributed. It was a team effort. I've never been a part of a championship that was this team oriented, for sure. No one player to handle it. Everybody did their job."
As for Sims, where does she keep all these rings?
"My Jacksonville State ones are at home in Carrollton, Ga., because I'm now an Eastern Kentucky Colonel," she said.