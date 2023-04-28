A CHAMPION EXITS: Donoho's Long tells team she's stepping down as track coach

After her seventh season leading Donoho’s cross country and track and field programs, head coach Hayley Long announced to the team today she will step down from her position as track and field coach.
She will remain on staff throughout the fall and finish out her last season as cross country head coach.
“A lot of coaches will say, ‘I'll remember when I won the sectionals,' or, 'I won state meet,’ but I'm going to say I'm going to remember all the things that I have taught these kids,” Long said. “We focused on life lessons and the tools that they're going to take with them as they go to college.”
Along with serving as manager of her new nonprofit elite team, Alabama Kenyan Runners, Long also serves as treasurer of the Anniston Runners Club and director of the 2023 Woodstock Race.
She will be part of the team that will put on the National RRCA 5K Championship on Aug. 5.
Long also has a responsibility outside of racing, owning and managing Tailgate Tunes, a small vinyl business, at Calhoun Pickers in Anniston.
Along with these responsibilities, Long said that she made her decision when she found out her son would be graduating from Samford University the day of next year’s track sectionals and that the state meet will be the day of a Road Runners Club of America convention.
“I had planned on stepping down after my eighth season, but just because of all these other things and I'm just ready to move on to do something else,” Long said “I felt attachment to the next year seniors, but I'm going to have to let go because my son's graduating from college.”
Long leaves after leading the girls’ program to three sectional championships and the boys to a sectional championship in 2019.
The boys and girls’ sweep of sectionals in 2019 marked the first sectional championships in the program’s history.
“She does a very good job of being on campus and talking to the boys and girls about opportunities in track,” Donoho athletics director Steve Gendron said. “At a 1A school, you have to share athletes and over the years, she’s shared girls and boys that have played soccer and ran track, and we’ve had some baseball guys do both, some tennis people have done both, and she’s always putting the kids first and I think that’s part of the reason why she’s been very successful here.”
Long said that as soon as she took over as head coach, she was on a mission to start a change in the culture.
One of the things Long implemented was a set list of “track standards,” which each athlete received and read. These standards included notes about physical health, including reminders to take multivitamins, eat iron-rich foods and drink 84 ounces of water a day, and notes about attitude, including to be on time, show respect to the coaching staff and to always use appropriate language.
“It got to be more of a team culture than an individual culture because track is a team sport, whether people believe it or not,” Long said.
Gendron said that along with Long helping build Donoho’s track and field program into a consistent team in Class 1A, he said that she’s also one of the most dependable people on Donoho’s campus.
“To see what she’s done as far as not being very competitive to being a fairly competitive 1A school has been fun for me,” Gendron said. “She’s a breeze to have as a coach on campus, I would say that she’s the most detail-oriented and organized. Her communication skills are amazing. I feel like as director I don’t have to worry about what Coach Long is doing because it’s always done first class.”