13,000 without power in Calhoun County after strong winds

Heavy winds toppled trees onto power lines, homes and roads Thursday morning, snapping some trunks, including this tree along Fifth Avenue Northeast in Jacksonville.

More than 13,000 Alabama Power customers in Calhoun County were without electricity Thursday morning after strong winds blew through the area in the wake of morning rain storms.

Alabama Power spokeswoman Jacki Lowry said 4,400 customers in Jacksonville and 8,700 customers in Anniston were without power.

Winds gusts of up 35 to 40 mph blew through the area just before 8 a.m., National Weather Service Forecaster Chris Darden said.

He said the weather will clear up later today, though the area is at slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon, at or after 4 p.m.

“You’ll have a few hours to clean up,” Darden said.

Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency spokesman Myles Chamblee said the EMA has reports of downed trees and power lines from various locations across the county, from Piedmont to Oxford.

 

Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.

