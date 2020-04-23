13,000 without power in Calhoun County after strong winds

More than 13,000 Alabama Power customers in Calhoun County were without electricity Thursday morning after strong winds blew through the area in the wake of morning rain storms.
Alabama Power spokeswoman Jacki Lowry said 4,400 customers in Jacksonville and 8,700 customers in Anniston were without power.
Residents worked to remove a tree from a house on Saks Road after a wind storm Thursday morning.
Downed trees blocked part of Saks Road on Thursday morning after a wind storm.
A tree fell on this house along Saks Road on Thursday morning during a wind storm.
A falling tree struck this house on Sixth Avenue in Jacksonville during a wind storm Thursday morning.
A downed tree lay across a power line and Holley Avenue in Jacksonville after a wind storm Thursday morning.
A fallen tree lay across Fifth Avenue in Jacksonville after a wind storm Thursday morning.
Winds gusts of up 35 to 40 mph blew through the area just before 8 a.m., National Weather Service Forecaster Chris Darden said.
He said the weather will clear up later today, though the area is at slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon, at or after 4 p.m.
“You’ll have a few hours to clean up,” Darden said.
Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency spokesman Myles Chamblee said the EMA has reports of downed trees and power lines from various locations across the county, from Piedmont to Oxford.
Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.