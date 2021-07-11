Free recital at Jacksonville church will showcase the pipe organ

Looking back, the pandemic was a kind of growing season for arts creativity and planning. The season has produced a harvest of musical and theater events that is opening now.
In fact, there’s a new enthusiasm and appreciation for artistic entertainment such as theater productions and church congregations coming together to worship.
The congregation at First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville celebrates the return of normal worship with an organ recital July 25 for the community, while students from Community Actors Studio Theatre in Anniston and CharACTers Theatre in Rainbow City celebrate winning awards at the Junior Theatre Festival in Sugarland, Texas.
Organ recital July 25
The venerable sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville will become thrillingly alive on July 25 at 2 p.m. with an organ concert featuring Nashville musician Nicholas Bergin.
Bergin holds degrees in organ performance from Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, Md., and Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., and served as principal organist at First Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tenn., from 2012 until 2019.
Currently, he is working as writer/performer/editor while teaching at Lipscomb University and Belmont University, both in Nashville.
Keith Moore, a member of First Presbyterian in Jacksonville, and Bergin became friends when they both worked at First Presbyterian in Nashville. Moore then directed the Sanctuary Chorale. An alumnus of Jacksonville State University, Moore served as Interim Director of Choral Activities at JSU during 2018-19.
The six compositions for the recital are by German composers who were influenced by the work of Martin Luther. Besides being the theologian who initiated the Protestant Reformation, Luther was a musician and poet, and the writer of some of the finest early hymns, according to “Music for Listeners” by William Thomson.
J.S. Bach, prolific writer of organ music, is the main composer represented in the recital. The other composers — Georg Böhn, Max Reger, Felix Mendelssohn and Josef Rheinburger — had connections with Bach during their lifetimes.
“The program is varied and interesting,” Moore said. “And Nicholas is a virtuoso. I think people will really take to this.”
An organ performance is a special event, in Bergin’s and Moore’s opinions. After all, Mozart praised the organ as “the king of instruments.” However, pipe organs in churches are not as common as in recent years.
“In many cases, contemporary music has replaced traditional worship music and organs are not used,“ Moore said. “And the instrument is expensive to maintain.”
As a coincidence, the organ upon which many of Bach’s works were played is situated in the balcony of the St. Thomas Church of Leipzig, Germany, Moore said. The organ at First Presbyterian in Jacksonville is also located in the sanctuary’s balcony.
The most exciting piece on the program is the final one, Bergin said. Introduction and Passacaglia in E Minor by Rheinburger has a repeating bass line. The music rises and falls throughout and builds to a dramatic conclusion, he said.
In Moore’s view, the most celebrative piece is the program’s first piece, Introduction and Passacaglia in D Minor by Reger. “In this, you get to hear everything the organ can do,” he said.
“Clearly, listening to the organ is a stirring experience,” Bergin said. “But as you listen while seated in a dignified place set aside for worship, especially in a historic church like this one, the event has added spiritual beauty.”
Bergin and his wife, Rachel, live in Nashville, where they enjoy folk dancing. Also, Bergin plays the bagpipes for special occasions and civic events.
First Presbyterian of Jacksonville is located at 200 Clinton Ave. Everyone is invited to the recital and a reception that will follow.
Writers’ Expo at Oxford Public Library
“If you want to change the world, pick up your pen and write,” Martin Luther once said.
All books contain suggestions for change or new motivation in some way. And meeting the author sheds more light on the theme or purpose of the book.
Readers will have this opportunity Wednesday at the Oxford Public Library from 1 to 4 p.m., when 11 writers (possibly more) will be at tables with their books, willing to talk with everyone who is interested.
Any author, published or unpublished, is welcome to call and reserve a table for this author meet-and-greet for the public. Writers already scheduled to be at the library are from this area, Clanton and Birmingham.
Writers who will be on hand Wednesday are co-authors Amy Henderson and Hunter Gentry, Stephanie Bain, Ellen Mayes, Karrie Parker, Elizabeth Mayes, Karrie Parker, Earl Glass, Norm Morrison, Santa LaFain and Nomolos (Solomon spelled backwards).
Any author who wishes to participate should call Darlene Horton, Adult Services Librarian, at 256-831-1750.
CAST Kidz competition team wins national award
Students from Community Actors’ Studio Theatre (CAST) in Anniston and CharACTers Children’s Theatre in Rainbow City won national theater awards at the 2021 Junior Theater Festival Texas on June 25-27 in Sugar Land, Texas.
Community Actors’ Studio Theatre (CAST) won a Freddie G Excellence in Ensemble Work award.
CharACTers Children’s Theatre won a Freddie G Excellence in Music award.
For the competition, CAST students presented selections from “Legally Blonde Jr.” and CharACTers Children’s Theatre presented selections from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”
The judging panel included composer, playwright and actor Douglas Lyons; Broadway actor Krystina Alabado; and Steven G. Kennedy (iTheatrics VP, Choreography Supervisor).
Lyons said of CAST’s performance, “It was a joy to watch such remarkable talent in one space!” Alabado said, “We enjoyed hearing powerful vocals all around, delivered by a cast that understands comedy!” Added Kennedy, “This sweet story was told by an exceptional cast of young performers. It was just amazing.”
Lyons also praised CharACTers Children’s Theatre’s performance: “Their commitment to storytelling leaped off the stage,” he said. “The choreography was excellent.” Alabado said, “What a powerhouse group! Their energy went all the way to the back of the house and left us all with huge smiles on our faces!” Kennedy added, “With no costumes or sets, this talented cast told us a beautiful version of a tale as old as time.”
CAST students Claire Payne and Cheslee Duke, along with CharACTers Children’s Theatre students Caleb Womack and Favor Buchi, were distinguished as Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, which honored particularly dynamic student performers.
The event brought together 2,228 musical theater enthusiasts; 50 of these groups performed in-person, and an additional seven groups participated online. iTheatrics and the Junior Theater Group produce the Junior Theater Festivals.
