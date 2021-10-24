For his annual Halloween photo essay, Bill Wilson goes deep down, underground

Red Mountain Park in Birmingham includes miles of forested trails and paths once used by mining interests, winding through 1,300 acres that are now open for recreation.
The park boasts a number of attractions, including a dog park, zip lines, overlooks, treetop adventures with a swinging bridge and environmental education programs.
Underfoot, the dirt is an eerie red at times, harking back to the 1880s when iron ore was hauled out of the mountain, then put to use building and shaping the new industrial city named Birmingham.
Wenonah No. 10 mine was open for more than 75 years, employing thousands of miners who toiled underground retrieved the iron ore. The mine closed in 1956.
That mine, along with other old mining structures, dot the landscape at Red Mountain, offering visitors a peek at Birmingham's industrial past while they cycle, jog and hike the various trails.
Do those runners and cyclists know what lies underneath?
A visit to the old No. 10 mine this week revealed a huge arched and gated opening leading to a labyrinth of mysterious subterranean passages.
A passageway narrowed to a completely black vanishing point, entrance to an unknown world where long lost voices of the miners could almost be heard.
A cool breeze tossed a red balloon affixed to the mine gate, near two signs reading “Pennywise” and “We all float down here.”